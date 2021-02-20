Thousands raised for funeral of young rider

Jesse Carsburg was killed in a motorcycle crash at Noosa on Sunday.

Jesse Carsburg was killed in a motorcycle crash at Noosa on Sunday.

The generosity of the Fraser Coast community is again shining through, with thousands of dollars being raised for the funeral of a young crash victim.

Jesse Carsburg, 26, lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding hit a pole in Noosa on February 7.

So far, $3115 has been raised to ease the financial burden on the family he left behind.

Mr Carsburg's funeral was held in Hervey Bay on Friday.

The fundraiser is being held on Go Fund Me, with a blurb on the page saying his family had been left in disbelief over the loss of the Urangan father.

The Go Fund Me page has a target of $5000.

Long-time friend Becky Taylor said she felt like her heart had been ripped out after learning of the death of Mr Carsburg.

She said he was "like an older brother".

"He was the most beautiful and caring person in the world," Ms Taylor said.

"He was always there for everyone no matter what.

"He was a part of my family, and always will be."

The crash happened about 7.15pm on Eenie Creek Rd.

Police had been in the area looking for a motorcycle following reports of one being driven erratically.

Initial investigations indicate the motorcyclist had sped off when the rider spotted a police vehicle.