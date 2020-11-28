GUN CONTROL: How many guns go missing in our state

A total of 3835 firearms have been stolen or lost in the past five years in Queensland with just 780 recovered.

The new Queensland Auditor-General report into regulating firearms has revealed more than 78 per cent of licences between 2015 and 2019 had never been inspected and delays in police acting to seize firearms sometimes resulted in the firearms going missing.

"Any delay or failure to seize a firearm from an unsuitable person creates an unnecessary risk to community," the report said.

It also found 20 people with a history of offending behaviour, but no convictions, who were granted firearm licences went on to commit weapons and drug offences and domestic violence.

Opposition police spokesman Dale Last said the weapons licencing system was meant to ensure people with a legal need for firearms can access them, but to ensure the community was kept safe.

"The Auditor General's report shows that there are serious deficiencies that must be addressed as a matter of urgency," Mr Last said.

"It appears that the system in its current form relies far too heavily on automation rather than empowering people to make the right decision. To have a person that has been accused of domestic violence issued a firearm license without any questions asked is disgraceful and completely unacceptable."

Police Commissioner Katrina Carroll has accepted all the recommendations and findings and set up a committee to co-ordinate the implementation of recommendations.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said work was already under way to address the issues.

Deputy Commissioner Tracy Linfordsaid the organisation was committed to making sure the recommendations were addressed.

Ms Linford said the weapons legislation was "pretty old" and it would be reviewed to ensure officers had support in their decision-making as to who was fit to have a firearms licence.

Originally published as Thousands of weapons go missing across state