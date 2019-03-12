Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
About 5000 Telstra workers are expected to strike today. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
About 5000 Telstra workers are expected to strike today. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Business

Telstra workers strike over pay

by Staff writer
12th Mar 2019 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOUSANDS of Telstra workers will down tools today in a 24 hour strike as the telco resists inking greater annual pay rises in its new enterprise bargaining agreement.

About 5000 workers are expected to go behind the picket line, mainly from the company's maintenance area who repair faults and manage new national broadband network connections and diagnostics.

Telstra has frustrated the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union (CEPU) over its pay proposal of 4.5 per cent over three years, equating to just 1.5 per cent a year.

It's believed the CEPU is angling for a 3 per cent increase each year, and has argued the telco company's below-inflation offer amounts to a pay cut in real terms.

Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union Official Shane Murphy said Telstra was trying to force workers to take a pay cut in real terms. Picture: Supplied
Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union Official Shane Murphy said Telstra was trying to force workers to take a pay cut in real terms. Picture: Supplied

 

Nine Entertainment Co reported staff Triple-0 call centres - run by Telstra - will not be a part of the strike action. The company believes the impact on customers across the board will be minimal.

The union decided to call a general strike after originally planning a work ban, where staff would not "[undertake] specific duties during unpaid time," according to Nine Entertainment Co.

But Telstra said Fairwork rules meant anyone engaging in such a move would not be paid for the day.

CEPU communications division national president Shane Murphy said it left staff with "no choice but to move straight to a full general strike".

Telstra believes the strike will have miminal impact on customers. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images
Telstra believes the strike will have miminal impact on customers. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

"The reason we're taking any protected industrial action is because Telstra is trying to force workers to take a pay cut, in real terms," Mr Murphy said in a statement.

"Workers have spent many months trying to get Telstra to come to the table with a fair wage offer, and all Telstra is doing is axing jobs and slashing wages."

Telstra said the strike action was "disappointing " during a "challenging time for [the] business", according to Nine Entertainment Co.

The telco plans to slash more than 8000 roles across the next four years, but plans to add 1500 new jobs.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks pay salary strike telecommunications telstra

Top Stories

    HAVE YOUR SAY: Next stage for $500m solar farm

    premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Next stage for $500m solar farm

    Business RESIDENTS can have their say on a proposed 265 megawatt solar farm at Aldoga.

    Man caught red-handed with drug-making ingredient

    premium_icon Man caught red-handed with drug-making ingredient

    News The man was caught in the middle of a bigger police sting

    AGED CARE BOOST: Tannum project's government win

    premium_icon AGED CARE BOOST: Tannum project's government win

    Health Tannum Sands is a step closer to gaining aged care services.

    Waterfront cafe to launch with new name chosen by the public

    premium_icon Waterfront cafe to launch with new name chosen by the public

    News More than 200 people got online to help choose the name.