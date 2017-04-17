Delays for thousands of drivers as $550K Hwy upgrade starts

THE daily commute for thousands of Gladstone region residents will take a little longer as critical roadworks at a hazardous intersection on Gladstone-Benaraby Rd.

Roadworks to upgrade the intersection of Gladstone Benaraby Road and Skyring Hill Rd start Tuesday, April 18.

EARLIER |

'It's shocking': Dad's worry living near dangerous intersection

The $550,000 upgrade was postponed after rain drenched the region when it was due to start late last month.

As part of a development to build a second dam to boost Gladstone's water supply, Gladstone Area Water Board must first upgrade the intersection to prepare for increased traffic.

Golding Contractors principal civil engineer, Grant Christensen, GAWB Chief Operating Officer, John Tumbers and Gladstone resident Glen Doran overlook plans to upgrade the Gladstone Benaraby Road and Skyhill Road intersection. Tegan Annett

But it's going to cause some delays for more than 3600 people who use the road every day for about four months.

"Locals will tell you of the many near misses along this stretch of road, with poor visibility to the south and no turning lanes, so this upgrade is a great outcome for the community," GAWB chief operating officer John Tumbers said.

"Two-way traffic will be maintained during the peak traffic hours of 7am to 9am and 3pm to 7pm, but single lane traffic may be required outside those hours for some works," Mr Tumbers said.

The intersection improvements were a condition GAWB needed to meet before starting construction on the Offline Water Storage Facility in the area.

The $29 million state-funded project will provide reserve water if Awoonga Dam fails due to storms or supply issues and for GAWB to carry out maintenance work.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Gladstone Area Water Board's upgrade to Skyring Hill Road starts this week.

"Awoonga's getting on a bit now and we have maintenance work that's critical to the safety of the dam and the pump station," Mr Tumbers said.

"This Offline Storage Facility allows us to do that maintenance work in due time."

The facility will hold 1200ML of water and provide Gladstone with water security for 14 days.

Golding Contractors will complete the road work and construction of the dam.

Principal civil engineer Grant Christensen said the contract supported 60 jobs with 20 of those starting next week on the roadworks.

"It's important during the road works people do slow down and take care of themselves and us," Mr Christensen said.

For more information about the intersection upgrade and the water security project visit GAWB's website.