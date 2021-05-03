Thousands march for Labour Day
Thousands of Queenslanders have gathered for a Labour Day parade through Brisbane City.
The march, which began at 10am has seen several roads through Spring Hill, Fortitude Valley and Bowen Hills closed.
Attendees have been heard chanting "the workers united will never be defeated."
Several participants brought their young children along for the March, pushing prams and playing music from cars.
The Australian Federation of Locomotive Employees, Together Union, Electrical Trades Union, Plumbing and Pipe Trades Employee Union, Communication Workers Union and Queensland Transport Unions Federation are some of the organisations participating in the parade.
Attendees of all shapes and sizes have come to the parade, including a dog kitted out with a slogan T-shirt.
Deputy Premier Steven Miles, MP Meaghan Scanlon and several members of the Labor Party have greeted attendees upon their arrival to the Brisbane Showgrounds at the end of the parade.
The Queensland Council of Unions has organised the event for the 130th observance of Labour Day.
There have been 10 official Labour Day parades organised across the state, including in Cairns, Toowoomba, Biloela and Ipswich.
