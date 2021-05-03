Menu
Labour Day march in Brisbane. Pic: Liam Kidston
News

Thousands march for Labour Day

by Shiloh Payne
3rd May 2021 3:51 PM
Thousands of Queenslanders have gathered for a Labour Day parade through Brisbane City.

The march, which began at 10am has seen several roads through Spring Hill, Fortitude Valley and Bowen Hills closed.

Attendees have been heard chanting "the workers united will never be defeated."

Several participants brought their young children along for the March, pushing prams and playing music from cars.

 

Labour Day march, Brisbane. Picture: Liam Kidston
The Australian Federation of Locomotive Employees, Together Union, Electrical Trades Union, Plumbing and Pipe Trades Employee Union, Communication Workers Union and Queensland Transport Unions Federation are some of the organisations participating in the parade.

Attendees of all shapes and sizes have come to the parade, including a dog kitted out with a slogan T-shirt.

A dog taking part in the Labour Day parade. Pic: Shiloh Payne
Deputy Premier Steven Miles, MP Meaghan Scanlon and several members of the Labor Party have greeted attendees upon their arrival to the Brisbane Showgrounds at the end of the parade.

The Queensland Council of Unions has organised the event for the 130th observance of Labour Day.

There have been 10 official Labour Day parades organised across the state, including in Cairns, Toowoomba, Biloela and Ipswich.

Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese (right) attends the Labor day march with QLD Deputy Premier Steven Miles (left) in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
Thousands march during the Labor day march in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
Deputy Premier Steven Miles attends the Labor day march in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
Federal opposition leader Anthony Albanese attends the Labor day march in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jono Searle
