Thousands have gathered in Sydney’s CBD to protest against the federal government’s handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance on climate change.
Politics

Thousands gather for bushfire and climate rally

10th Jan 2020 6:11 PM
PROTESTERS have gathered in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to protest against the federal government's handling of the bushfire crisis and its stance of climate change.

The rally was organised by Uni Students for Climate Justice and Extinction Rebellion.

The Melbourne event went ahead despite calls from Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and Victoria Police who expressed concern that police would need to be pulled away from bushfires to monitor the large crowds.

Climate protesters in Sydney’s CBD. Picture: Matrix
The crowd is marching from Town Hall to Parliament House in Sydney, with some chanting "Hey hey, ho ho ScoMo has go to go".

The protest is calling for more action on climate change, more funds for firefighters and for Prime Minister Scott Morrison to be sacked.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews called for protesters to be mindful of the state's police resources.

"When resources are exhausted, we'd ask that those resources are not diverted," he said.

"Perhaps there are other times to make your point."

bushfires climate protest scott morrison

