30°
News

Gladstone shoppers splurg as thousands descend on ALDI

MATT HARRIS
| 8th Mar 2017 5:51 PM Updated: 6:59 PM
Shoppers swooped up bargains and emptied shelves at the ALDI Gladstone grand opening.
Shoppers swooped up bargains and emptied shelves at the ALDI Gladstone grand opening. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GLADSTONE shoppers have dispelled the myth that retail in the industrial city is dead as thousands flocked through the doors at the grand opening of ALDI Gladstone.

Wave after wave of keen bargain hunters descended on the most northern ALDI store in Australia, filling their shopping trolleys to the brim with a mixture of everyday staples and unconventional items the supermarket chain has become famous for since starting up in Australia.

The checkouts were constantly full at the ALDI Gladstone grand opening.
The checkouts were constantly full at the ALDI Gladstone grand opening. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI


Shoppers spent up big with many receipts showing a bottom line well into the hundreds of dollars, as Gladstone residents proved if you build it the shoppers will come.

The much-anticipated opening of the new supermarket, that has it origins in Germany, also struck a chord with the Gladstone Chamber of Commerce which declared it a "positive" thing.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"I think it's been tremendous, I've been watching it all happening on Facebook and social media," Chamber vice president Rick Hansen said.

"It's always a good thing to see businesses opening and the diversity they bring is also good.

"We support any venture to produces jobs and this is a positive for Gladstone."

The Fruit and Veg isle was a popular place at the Aldi Gladstone grand opening.
The Fruit and Veg isle was a popular place at the Aldi Gladstone grand opening. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI

Hansen said he couldn't speak for the direct competitors of the new supermarket but said the opening was a good thing for the city considering the current economic climate.

"It is a good thing to see a business opening when Gladstone is struggling a little bit in business," he said. "We like to see people spending money and we like to see competition."

Mayor Matt Burnett said that residents of Gladstone have always come out in force to support new business.

"It's jam-packed and has been since they opened the doors at 8am," Cr Burnett said. "People in Gladstone always get involved in stuff like this during its first days.

"This was the baby of former mayor Gail Sellers and she worked very hard to bring ALDI to central Queensland."

 

Mayor Matt Burnett at Aldi Gladstone grand opening.
Mayor Matt Burnett at Aldi Gladstone grand opening. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI

The new ALDI store has also brought in shoppers from outside the region with many coming from Rockhampton and even Cairns.

Cr Burnett also highlighted the economic benefits for the region as the store is currently the only ALDI location in central Queensland.

 

Traffic did show signs of congestion on the corner of Boles St and Breslin St. The new ALDI store sits adjacent to Gladstone West State School.
Traffic did show signs of congestion on the corner of Boles St and Breslin St. The new ALDI store sits adjacent to Gladstone West State School. Paul Braven GLA080317ALDI

Traffic issues on Boles and Breslin Street were also discussed with Cr Burnett stating the issue "will resolve itself as time goes by".

"You can't judge the traffic congestion on the day that a business opens," Cr Burnett said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  aldi aldi gladstone retail retail industry shopping

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

BREAKING: New, exciting plan for Gladstone's $20m steel plant

BREAKING: New, exciting plan for Gladstone's $20m steel...

DEAL-MAKERS behind a $20 million Gladstone project that would begin a new industry have redesigned their plan.

Gladstone suburbs with biggest price drop revealed

PRICE DROP: Click on the map below to find out how suburbs have rated.

FIND OUT if your suburb has had a steep fall in value.

Lucky Gladstone man rakes in $30m from boom

EXPERIENCEl Owner of Corfield's Electrical, Ken Corfield with LNP member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd.

Ken Corfield has secured two high paying gas work contracts.

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

NEW MOVE: With the downturn affecting Doug Forbe's hotel business, he has changed tact and has now put the townhouses on the rental market.

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business.

Local Partners

One Nation's plan to change election day forever

EXCLUSIVE: The days of being harassed by overzealous polling booth party volunteers could end if One Nation sweeps to power at the next State Election.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Heavyweights to 'make Gladstone great again' with jobs, projects

Four Gladstone business heavyweights have come together to create a taskforce to pull Gladstone out of its funk and create long term and secure work for locals.

FOUR huge-name heavyweights form taskforce to secure projects.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

'Really powerful': Popular TV show tour is coming to Gladstone

They've graced our screens for more than a decade and now they're packing their bags with their sights firmly set.

BUYER BEWARE: Ticket scalpers target Elton John fans

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 12.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Few Less Men is a funny enough sequel

Kevin Bishop, Xavier Samuel and Marshall in a scene from the movie A Few Less Men.

AUSSIE comedy returns for more rude, crude and slapstick humour.

MOVIE REVIEW - Kong: Skull Island smashes its predecessors

A scene from the movie Kong: Skull Island.

THIS oversized retro reboot is hugely entertaining.

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

Fans blast MAFS producers: ‘Show the footage!’

Fans are demanding to know why Married At First Sight producers didn’t help support Sean during an ugly confrontation with Andrew in last night’s episode.

Fans blast producers over dinner party showdown: ‘Show the footage!’

George Michael: Autopsy reveals how he really died

George Michael.

Body of legendary British pop star can finally be laid to rest

ENTRY LEVEL BUY...NEST OR INVEST...SELLER WANTS A QUICK SALE!!!

7 Moura Cresent, Barney Point 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

Looking to purchase a first home or investment property? Then don't go past this wonderful opportunity in Barney Point to purchase this chamferboard low set home. ...

Dream Location - Solid Returns

Unit 10/28 Parkside Street, Tannum Sands 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $179,000

This townhouse style unit is ideally situated next to the Boyne River, offering kilometers of serene walking and bike tracks to the beach, shops, schools and...

FAMILY HOME WITH LEAFY OUTLOOK

42 Aramac Drive, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 3 $259,000

Not a small three bedroom home by any account, this property has two separate living areas with an additional dining area. The master bedroom is a great size...

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $349,000

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

START WITH ME!

27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 27 Peter Corones Drive, Kirkwood to the market! This recently built contemporary home has plenty to offer the...

Ideal Lifestyle or Investment - At The Right Price!

1/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $150,000

This modern, ground floor apartment is located only a stones throw from Barney Point Beach with parklands, playground and BBQ facilities plus only a short drive to...

Ideal Lifestyle or Investment - At The Right Price!

1/47-53 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 2 1 $150,000

This modern, ground floor apartment is located only a stones throw from Barney Point Beach with parklands, playground and BBQ facilities plus only a short drive to...

FINAL PRICE REDUCTION! ONE OF THE CHEAPEST HOUSES IN GLADSTONE! MUST BE SOLD!

14 Coase Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 1 $155,000

If you are searching for the perfect first home or investment property this is a must see! West Gladstone is currently one of the best performing suburbs in...

&quot;SEASCAPE&quot; START LIVING THE DREAM!!! Affordable Luxury Beachside Apartment Living

3/30 BEACH AVENUE, Tannum Sands 4680

Apartment 3 2 2 $329,000

Go to sleep to the sound of the waves on the beach Wake up to ocean and island views Seascape is a secure gated boutique apartment complex comprising of five...

Hilltop Hideaway!!

7 Karamea Close, Clinton 4680

House 3 2 1 $230,000

Raine and Horne are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this loved hilltop home that is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and surrounded by established...

Landlord of Gladstone luxury units makes massive price drop

NEW MOVE: With the downturn affecting Doug Forbe's hotel business, he has changed tact and has now put the townhouses on the rental market.

DOWNTURN takes a huge chunk out of Doug Forbes' hotel business.

Gladstone suburbs with biggest price drop revealed

PRICE DROP: Click on the map below to find out how suburbs have rated.

FIND OUT if your suburb has had a steep fall in value.

No rate relief as Gladstone land values suffer massive drop

Land valuations have dropped a lot.

The Valuer-General's office has revealed that Gladstone...

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!