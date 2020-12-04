Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Thousands exposed to infected woman

by Ally Foster
4th Dec 2020 6:16 AM

 

Thousands of people in Sydney may have been exposed to COVID-19 after an infected woman travelled on a dozen different trains and light rail services.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced yesterday that a woman who works at a Sydney hotel complex that quarantines returned travellers had tested positive to COVID-19.

The woman travelled on the train from Minto to Lidcombe and Central and on the light rail from Central to Darling Harbour on multiple occasions while potentially infectious, sparking concerns thousands of others could have been exposed to the virus.

The case has sparked a testing blitz of hotel staff at the Ibis hotel in Darling Harbour and Novotel. Anyone living in the Minto area has also been urged to come forward for testing.

It is too early to tell how the woman caught the virus and whether or not it was from a returned traveller.

Ms Berejiklian said the situation was "very serious" and she "won't hesitate to act" if the situation requires NSW's restrictions to change.

Originally published as Thousands exposed to infected woman

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Show societies across Flynn share in $340k

        Premium Content Show societies across Flynn share in $340k

        News “Next year is looking so much brighter and I know this support will be fantastic boost for our volunteers.”

        RACQ launches ‘Drive like your life depends on it’ campaign

        Premium Content RACQ launches ‘Drive like your life depends on it’ campaign

        News Central Queensland has held the dubious title of the region with the most road...

        CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        Premium Content CQ leads state’s road toll with 82 deaths

        News This year’s road toll for Central Queensland is a massive 41.4 per-cent up on 2019...

        Gladstone Council to pave paradise, put up a parking lot

        Premium Content Gladstone Council to pave paradise, put up a parking lot

        News “The community want it and there is a need for it.”