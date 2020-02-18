Menu
Dr Karl for Summer U
Thousands expected to get hands on at science fest

Sam Reynolds
18th Feb 2020 10:00 AM
DISCOVER the answers to questions you never knew existed as Dr Karl takes you on a rollercoaster ride through the badlands of science as part of the World Science Festival Queensland in Gladstone.

The festival returns March 20-21 to Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre with inspirational talks, sensational shows and an abundance of hands-on activities for all ages.

Chats with scientists, a Big Bang Science Show and shows from renowned science author Dr Karl Kruszelnicki provide an oppor­tunity for keen science lovers to learn and experiment with a variety of subjects.

Queensland Museum Net­work CEO Dr Jim Thompson said the success of World Science Festival Queensland in Gladstone had stemmed from the community’s enthusiasm for all things science.

Dr Thompson said a record crowd attended the event, with more than 7000 people checking it out.

“This is our fourth year hosting World Science Festival Queensland in Gladstone and it’s encouraging to know that people look forward to the festival every year,” he said.

Minister for Science Leeanne Enoch said the festival was even bigger in 2020.

“The Gladstone festival has continued to grow from strength to strength since 2017 giving communities the chance to get hands-on with STEM,” Ms Enoch said.

For the full program, visit worldsciencefestival.com.au.

Gladstone Observer

