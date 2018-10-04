Thousands expected at this Saturday's Under the Trees

FESTIVAL TIME: Chris Holden and Gaston Boulanger at the set up of the second annual Under the Trees music festival.

A TRANSFORMATION of Boyne Island's sporting fields is under way in preparation for this Saturday's Under the Trees festival.

The music and arts festival is hoped to sell out and attract 3000 people to the soccer and AFL fields to enjoy the music and arts.

Organiser and harmonica player Gaston Boulanger said after last year's successful event, organisers were preparing for a crowd almost double the size this Saturday.

With a motto of "repeat and refine" Mr Boulanger said there were a few small changes to the event, including the location of the second stage and an increase in seating.

"It's an enormous job to organise this festival and it's only possible because of the volunteers," Mr Boulanger said.

The two stages, The Nest and The Shrubbery, were set up yesterday along with some decorations made by Chris Holden and her team of artists.

With a focus on art made by natural materials Ms Holden said it had been "absolute madness" preparing for this year's event.

"I'm really excited about the chandeliers in the shrubbery stage, they look fantastic as they are but once it's dark and the lights are on it'll totally change the look of the stage," she said. Ms Holden said the Sound Garden would return at this year's event, with art workshops held there throughout the day.

Band coordinator Elke Smith said she was looking forward to seeing how the crowd responded to this year's live entertainment.

Attracting blues, roots and reggae acts from around the country, some of the line-up includes Caravana Sun, Urban Chiefs, Hot Potato Band and returning from last year, The Fergies.

Ms Smith has also lined up 10 Gladstone region bands and solo musicians to play at the Shrubbery stage.

