Thousands expected at Black Lives Matter protest

Queensland Police are gearing up for a big protester presence in Brisbane’s CBD, as another Black Lives Matter rally gets underway.

A few hundred people have already gathered in King George Square in Brisbane's CBD for the protest. Police are expecting up to 4000 people to attend today.

The rally, which is expected to march to Musgrave Park, was organised for justice for over 430 Aboriginal deaths in police custody since 1991.

Protesters gather for the Black Lives Matter protest in Brisbane's CBD.

"We were all born equal so we should be treated equally," protester Hannah Thompson said.

Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski saying officers would work with activists.

"In the past we've had some fairly big protest activity," he said.

"We try to work with them.

"What we'll do is make a judgement … they'll look at the circumstances and take the appropriate action."

Police watch on as Black Lives Matter activists protest in Brisbane last month. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

Queensland Police had earlier issued a statement hoping to discourage people from protesting.

"People are urged not to attend large-scale protests," A Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

"If people do attend, they are urged to ensure they comply with the Chief Health Officer's directions in relation to COVID-19."

Health Minister Steven Miles said yesterday Queenslanders should not be attending protests as it was a risk.

Originally published as Thousands expected at BLM Brisbane protest