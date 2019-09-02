Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CELEBRATIONS: Gladstone Multicultural Association treasurer Karen Windress and president Helena Sant at Gladstone's Multicultural Festival.
CELEBRATIONS: Gladstone Multicultural Association treasurer Karen Windress and president Helena Sant at Gladstone's Multicultural Festival. Jessica Perkins
Life

Thousands come out for region's multicultural festival

Jessica Perkins
by
2nd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ABOUT 10,000 people came through the gates at Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Saturday for this year's Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival Day to celebrate cultural diversity and enjoy cultural foods and entertainment.

Gladstone Multicultural Association president Helena Sant said the day was "absolutely” a success.

Miss Sant thought there were about 2000 people more than in previous years.

"(It was) amazing, definitely a very busy day,” she said.

She said there was a different variety of food stalls at this year's festival.

In previous years, the Multicultural Festival was held at Gladstone Marina.

"We received heaps of great feedback which was good in regards to holding it at the new location,” Miss Sant said.

The festival was held at the end of Multicultural Queensland Month and Miss Sant said celebrating cultural diversity was important in Gladstone because there were about 80 different nationalities in the region.

"It's about accepting and embracing everyone's culture and learning about how each of the different cultures do things,” she said.

"I think we definitely brought everyone together that's for sure.”

Miss Sant said she was already looking forward to next year's festival, which the group hoped to hold at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

cultural diversity gladstone multicultural association gladstone multicultural festival multicultural festival tondoon botanic gardens
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man helps girlfriend break into, steal from family business

    premium_icon Man helps girlfriend break into, steal from family business

    Crime A GLADSTONE man who helped his girlfriend break into her parent's business and steal cash was made eligible to apply for parole on Friday.

    • 2nd Sep 2019 7:29 AM
    Wearing it purple to help support our rainbow community

    premium_icon Wearing it purple to help support our rainbow community

    Life "It's where we are accepting everyone for who they are”

    Gladstone company scores contract for Philip St

    premium_icon Gladstone company scores contract for Philip St

    News Opening stage will be carried out by a local company.

    PICS: Father's Day celebrations

    premium_icon PICS: Father's Day celebrations

    News Did we snap a photo of you and your family today?