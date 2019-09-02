Thousands come out for region's multicultural festival

ABOUT 10,000 people came through the gates at Tondoon Botanic Gardens on Saturday for this year's Gladstone Region Multicultural Festival Day to celebrate cultural diversity and enjoy cultural foods and entertainment.

Gladstone Multicultural Association president Helena Sant said the day was "absolutely” a success.

Miss Sant thought there were about 2000 people more than in previous years.

"(It was) amazing, definitely a very busy day,” she said.

She said there was a different variety of food stalls at this year's festival.

In previous years, the Multicultural Festival was held at Gladstone Marina.

"We received heaps of great feedback which was good in regards to holding it at the new location,” Miss Sant said.

The festival was held at the end of Multicultural Queensland Month and Miss Sant said celebrating cultural diversity was important in Gladstone because there were about 80 different nationalities in the region.

"It's about accepting and embracing everyone's culture and learning about how each of the different cultures do things,” she said.

"I think we definitely brought everyone together that's for sure.”

Miss Sant said she was already looking forward to next year's festival, which the group hoped to hold at Tondoon Botanic Gardens.