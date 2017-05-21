27°
WATCH: Thousands at opening day of Gladstone Children's Festival

Chris Lees | 21st May 2017 5:15 PM
BIG WEEK: Thousands enjoyed the Family Fun Day at the Tondoon Gardens yesterday as the Gladstone Children's Expo began.
BIG WEEK: Thousands enjoyed the Family Fun Day at the Tondoon Gardens yesterday as the Gladstone Children's Expo began. Mike Richards GLA210517FMLY

ABOUT 1500 people rolled up for the Family Fun Day as the Gladstone Children's Festival began.

There was face painting, laser skirmish, wind chime making and more at the free event, held yesterday in the Tondoon Botanic Gardens.

Mother of two Kristy Duncan said it was "fabulous" to have a free event like this here.

"We've just moved back to town (from Monto) so it's nice to see all this stuff on."

Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre public programs officer Teresa Vella said the amazing crowds helped start the festival with a bang.

She predicted it would finish the same way too.

"We all know families like to get out and about on a Sunday, particularly to a free event," Ms Vella said.

"Fifteen hundred is a great number, we'd love to put on more in the future and see even more come."

One of the most popular activities was a wind chime-making workshop, and the results will be hung in Gladstone Library Square.

Ms Vella said the display would now have to be bigger than they had originally planned.

What's on:

Today: Trash Test Dummies Workshop at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre at 3.30pm

Amaze - Cardboard Labyrinth Workshop at the GECC, from 3.30 to 5pm

Tomorrow: The Witches at the GECC at 11am

Toddler Town Kindy Sport at Kev Broome Stadium, from 10.15am to 11.45am

Playtime In The Park at Barney Point Park, from 9.30am to 11.30am

Amaze - Cardboard Labyrinth Workshop at the GECC at 3.30pm

Wednesday: Amaze - Cardboard Labyrinth Workshop at the GECC, 9.30am, 1pm, 3.30pm

National Simultaneous Storytime at Gladstone Libraries - Gladstone City, Boyne Island, Miriam Vale, Mount Larcom, Agnes Water and Calliope, from 11am to noon

Thursday: Gladstone Child And Parenting Expo at the GECC, from 9am to 1pm

First 5 Forever at Gladstone Library Square, from 9.30am to 11.30am

Amaze - Cardboard Labyrinth Workshop at the GECC, 9.30am, 1pm, 3.30pm

Friday: Baby Bounce at Gladstone Library at 11am

Multicultural Playgroup at 105 Toolooa St at 9.30am

Tickets at www.gladecc.com.au

Amaze - Cardboard Labyrinth Workshop at the GECC, 9.30am, 1pm, 3.30pm

Saturday: The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show at the GECC, 9.30am, 11.30am

Parents Workshop With Jay Laga'aia at the GECC, from 2-3pm

Sunday: Amaze - Cardboard Labyrinth Workshop at the GECC, from 8am-2pm

Kindermusik With Clare at the GECC at 8.45am

Gladstone's Largest Natural Wind Chime at Gladstone Library Square, from 9am-noon

Rhythm And Rhymes Today With Jay Laga'aia at GECC, 9.30am and noon

Veils Of Arabia: Little Jewel Dance Class at GECC foyer. 10.30am, 1pm

Meraki Circus Workshop outside Lightbox Espresso + Wine Bar at 9.30am

Tickets for paid events at www.gladecc.com.au

Local jobs part of CQU’s new development

Local companies given a greater weighting to win work as part of CQUniversity project.

Celebrity farmer ready for Gladstone's best

Celebrity farmer ready for Gladstone's best

