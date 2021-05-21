Thousands apply for $1500 job

Bartending is just one of the jobs on offer through the Queensland Government’s Work In Paradise scheme. Picture: Monique Harmer

Queensland’s ‘Work In Paradise’ scheme has attracted more than 5000 applicants in less than 24 hours with two-thirds of the inquiries coming from interstate.

The state government work incentive scheme offers eligible workers $1500 in cash, up to $250 in travel vouchers and low-cost accommodation to take up tourism jobs in regional Queensland.

The $7.5m campaign is attempting to lure thousands of workers from across Australia to help rebuild the Sunshine State’s struggling tourism sector.

The jobs being promoted are bartender, cook, kitchen hand, tour guide, wait staff and chef.

And it has been an overnight success.

Government sources have revealed to NCA NewsWire since its launch on Thursday there have been 5624 registrations.

The dedicated work site, which promotes the scheme as ‘work, live and play in beautiful Queensland regions’ has been visited 18,287 times.

More encouraging for the government is that 66 per cent of registrations have “come from outside Queensland”, a government source said.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to elaborate on the scheme’s success on Friday morning.

“The incentives will be open next month for jobs taken up from 20 May 2021,” the website states.

“The program is open for 12 months but you need to apply in the next six months so jump in quickly!”

