Thong assault means prison time for Gladstone woman

A woman who repeatedly beat a man with a thong while he was driving appeared in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty via video link to three charges including assault and obstruct police and contravention of a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of the woman’s case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

The worst offences occurred on March 30, 2021.

At 10.30pm police attended an address on Phillip St, Sun Valley and located the woman in her bedroom.

When questioned by police the woman said she had gone to lunch with the victim at the pub where an argument had started over money.

The victim spoke to police who stated they went to a pub around 1pm where the woman consumed three cocktails.

The victim then drove the woman to a friend’s house where she consumed more alcohol.

When they left the friend’s house the woman accused the victim of looking her female friend up and down all afternoon.

Around 7.20pm the victim was driving the woman home when she began hitting him repeatedly with her thong about 10 times to the arm and once in the head.

The woman then asked to get out of the car on Whitney Street and the victim drove home

A short time later the victim picked up the woman and they went back to Phillip Street.

At some time after that, the woman left the address in a taxi.

Around 10pm the woman returned home with alcohol and takeaway food and the victim stated he did not want to let her in the house, but did so anyway.

The victim said the defendant hit him again, called him a ‘f---ing scumbag dog’ and ripped his shirt off.

The victim stated he started walking along Philip Street away from the defendant, however, she kept chasing and hitting him.

A neighbour witnessed the second altercation and called police.

The woman subsequently breached her domestic violence order, was arrested by Gladstone Police and her bail was objected to.

The woman was sentenced to six months imprisonment, however, her parole release date was set to April 29, 2021. Convictions were recorded.

