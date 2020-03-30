Thomsen makes use of spare time to a tee

Teeanna Thomsen with some of the masks she has made

A TIME of self-isolation after returning from a Bali holiday with husband-to-be Eric Casperson has inspired Teeanna Thomsen to make use of what is a bad situation.

Ms Thomsen went on a mask-making spree and the items would be put to great use in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was bored and thought I should sew some new stuff after having a big clean out of my craft room,” she said.

Her most productive day was on Sunday so that she could meet demands and it was also the first day of her selling them.

“Sunday was my first bulk make day and I cut over 20 and had sewn eight so far, but with numbers of orders rising, I have now sewn 20 and have approximately 20 more to go” Ms Thomsen said.

At $5 a mask, it’s a bargain and while they are not hospital grade, Ms Thomsen said they are more for a piece of mind.

Monies would also go to a great cause.

“The money is going back into making them so I can donate masks to medical centres and nurses in our region,” Ms Thomsen said.

“(They’re) 100 per cent cotton with pockets in them to place like air filters inside and I’ve heard on the grapevine that vacuum bag filters help.”

Ms Thomsen said a mask took about 30 minutes to make, depending on the fabric used.

“Cutting and measuring is the most time consuming part of creating them,” she said.

When asked if Mr Casperson helps out, Ms Thomsen said with a laugh:

“I do it all by myself and when Eric will be playing the Xbox or helping with the housework but he occasionally pops into my sewing room to ask how I am and cheer me on.”

For orders, Ms Thomsen can be contacted via her Facebook page.

