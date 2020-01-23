Thomas Markle sends message to Queen

Thomas Markle to apologise to the Queen in documentary. Picture: Channel 5.

Thomas Markle to apologise to the Queen in documentary. Picture: Channel 5.

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas will attempt to mend his reputation in an upcoming documentary - apologising to the Queen for missing his daughter's wedding in 2018.

In a snippet from Thomas Markle: My Story, which was recorded for Channel 5 in October 2019 in Mexico, before Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping back from royal life, Markle attempted to clarify some of the confusion surrounding Harry and Meghan's wedding.

The headline-grabbing question of whether Markle would travel to Windsor to walk his daughter down the aisle threatened to overshadow the nuptials in May 2018.

After suffering a heart attack, he cancelled his trip, with Meghan instead walking down the aisle alone before Harry's father Prince Charles walked her the rest of the way.

Meghan Markle walking down the aisle at her and Harry’s wedding in May 2018. Picture: AP.

Thomas has now offered an apology to the Queen, claiming that he's "not the trashy person" he's been portrayed as in the media.

"I want to apologise to the Queen and to the royal family," he said in a clip regarding the wedding.

"I want to do that and I was told by them 'don't'," he said, referring to Harry and Meghan.

He then explained of his absence: "I was scheduled to go to the airport and go fly to England because they still wanted me to come to the wedding and be at the wedding. And at that time I got a massive heart attack and was then taken to the Sharp hospital, across the border."

Clarifying why he decided to take part in the documentary, he said: "I want everyone to know that I'm not all the trashy things that are being said about me," adding: "I want Harry and Meghan to see this video and know that this is not fair."

Thomas Markle wants to ‘apologise to the Queen’. Picture: Channel 5.

The excerpt from the interview comes days after separate footage - filmed more recently - depicted the 75-year-old saying his daughter was "cheapening" the Royal Family and "throwing away every girl's dream for money" in light of her decision to seek a more private life in Canada.

In a reference to the discount American supermarket giant he said: "They are turning it (the Royal Family) into a Walmart with a crown on," concluding that the two were simply "embarrassing".

"They're turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now." Meghan's dad tells his side of the story, tonight at 9pm. #ThomasMarkleMyStory pic.twitter.com/odTtfkjWgh — Channel 5 (@channel5_tv) January 22, 2020

In further extracts released by the broadcaster, Markle gives his perspective on the rift with his daughter, speculating that he does not think it likely their relationship will heal.

"The last time they might see me is being lowered into the ground," he said. "I don't think at this point they are thrilled to see me or want to talk to me."

Thomas Markle says it’s unlikely he will mend his relationship with Harry and Meghan. Picture: Meghan Markle/Instagram

Meanwhile, Meghan's half-sister Samantha claims Thomas "would testify" against his daughter in a case Meghan and Harry have brought against the owners of the Mail on Sunday.

Samantha Markle - who is Mr Markle's daughter from his first marriage - told the BBC: "If he is called, he will come."

Elsewhere in the documentary, Meghan's half-brother Tom Markle, 53, said Thomas longs to place a photo of himself with his daughter, Harry and grandson baby Archie on to a special picture wall at his home in Mexico.

"If he can do that he will die a happy man," Tom said.

And - referring to Megxit - Tom Junior added: "My dad said to me, 'This is not the girl I raised.'

"He cannot believe what has happened. He is very disappointed in her actions.

"He thinks she's let down the Royal family."

Meghan’s family say she’s “let down the Royals’. Picture: Splash News/Media Mode

Thomas Junior added: "She would not be anywhere without him. He paid for her education, car, clothes, rent, bills, spending money at uni. A small fortune and that's what put her on her way.

"It's great that Meg goes to women's centres and so on, that's brilliant.

"But she does need to look out for her family, too.

"We're just out here surviving as best we can. We don't have millions in the bank like her and Harry.

"She's pretending we don't exist but it's strange and selfish."

On Tuesday, Prince Harry joined Meghan and Archie in Canada, where the Duchess of Sussex has been attempting to "lay low" since the bombshell announcement two weeks ago.

The start of their new life, however, has come amid threats to take legal action over paparazzi pictures of Meghan walking in woods with their baby son and dogs.

Meghan appeared to be all smiles as she strolled through the park. Picture: BACKGRID.

Before arriving to his wife's side from the UK, Harry was locked in tense discussions with the Queen over what their pared-back life will look like going forward.

He also reportedly made peace with his older brother Prince William, deciding to "heal their rift in man-to-man discussions," according to reports.

The Queen has since decided Harry and Meghan will give up their royal titles and repay the $4.7 million in taxpayers' money that was spent renovating a house for them near Windsor Castle, Frogmore Cottage, with questions still hovering over whether they will keep their "Sussex Royal" branding.