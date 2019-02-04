This year's World Science Festival to be positively charged

THE World Science Festival Brisbane will kick off in Gladstone very soon.

There will be a free student day on March 1 for schools - sessions cater for different ages and you will need to book.

There is a free community day on March 2 with science shows, talks with experts including Queensland Museum scientists and an exhibition with interactive displays.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said thousands of residents looked forward to the annual event.

"(On Saturday March 2) we will see the return of the always interesting and exciting Street Science exhibition - and you will need to grab a blanket and relax in the Marina Parklands to explore the night sky with the stargazing event," Mr Butcher said.

Minister for Science and the Arts Leeanne Enoch said last year Gladstone was one of just six locations to host the major festival.

She said almost 5000 people including 350 students attended last year's Gladstone program.

"Gladstone has fully embraced World Science Festival Brisbane as one of the world's most engaging, exciting and educational science events ever to be held," Ms Enoch said.

See the full program at worldsciencefestival.com.au.