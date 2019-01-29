Menu
This week's weather outlook for the Gladstone region

Mark Zita
by
29th Jan 2019 11:00 AM
GLADSTONE residents woke up to a wet Monday morning as showers fell across the region overnight.

At 9am, the Gladstone radar site recorded 1.4mm of rain and the airport recorded 0.6mm.

Bureau of Meteorology Forecaster Annabelle Ford said a stream of showers from the ocean were the cause of the rain.

"We've got a fairly stationary weather pattern at the moment,” Ms Ford said.

"A ridgeline on the coast is bringing moist air off the ocean.

"We could see similar conditions over the next few days.”

Today the Bureau has forecast a partly cloudy day, with a maximum temperature of 31C.

Winds will be easterly at 20-30km/h, which would lighten up to 15-20km/h in the late evening.

Possible showers might return tomorrow, most likely in the morning, however by Thursday, partly cloudy skies will be back, with only a slight chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon.

Conditions will remain the same on Friday and into the weekend.

Maximum temperatures will also remain steady in the low 30's for the rest of week.

The bureau also predicts extreme ultraviolet radiation for this week, with the index reaching 16 tomorrow.

