This time Queensland beat the Blues - in softball

WE'RE HERE FOR VICTORY: The Qld under-23 side with Brock Finlay

SOFTBALL: Several Gladstone players featured in recent representative competitions.

Brock Finlay was a member of the victorious Queensland team that beat New South Wales in the final 5-0 to claim the Under-23 National Championships held at Redland Softball Association.

It was by chance that Finlay was in the state team.

Brock Finlay with the shield. Contributed GLA170719U23

"I originally wasn't picked and the team had a couple players pull out and I replaced one of them," Finlay said.

He stepped up as a catcher and outfielder as the Queenslanders beat NSW 9-2 in the grand final qualifier.

"NSW then had the harder path and had to play two extra games," Finlay said.

At no stage did Finlay think they had the decider wrapped up.

"All it would've taken is for two big hits and NSW could've been back in it," he said.

Queensland had won eight of nine round-robin games and its only loss was against an Australian under-17 team.

Finlay is now based in Brisbane and plays for Ipswich in the in the Ipswich Softball Association.

"There's six teams in the Open Men and the competition is a lot stronger than in Gladstone and you don't get to play the same team each week," he said.

Finlay's next assignment is the State Championships in two months.

Gladstone's Josh Ferguson played for Queensland in the 2019 International Friendship Series.

Josh Ferguson returns from the outfield. Antoinette James GLA080118JOSH

His team finished just short in the final against New Zealand 6-3.

Queensland entered the decider with six wins and a draw.

Nick Gehrmann was the other Gladstone player and he donned the Australian Gold teamcolours.

Nick Gehrmann pitching for the Queensland Storm at the U15 Boys National Softball Championships in the ACT. Contributed

Unfortunately for Gehrmann's team, they were at the receiving end of a 17-3 loss against Ferguson's Queensland side.

The Aussie Gold team finished with two wins and three losses and were ended up in fifth place.