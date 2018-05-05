This tattoo exhibition is one you can't tell mum about

FOUR artists from Gladstone's Black Dagger Tattoo Studio are hoping to break down preconceptions about tattoos, with their first group exhibition, Don't Tell Mum.

Opening at Photopia Studio Gallery at Crow Street Creative from May 11, with an official launch on May 18, the exhibition features works by Tyson Evans, Dan Carmichael, Molly Strickland and Rachael Lonie.

The works in the exhibition include paintings, drawings, photos and digital media with a distinctly underground style, combining traditional skill with contemporary subjects.

The exhibition is part of Curated at Crow, a program run by curator Felicia Lloyd funded by the Gladstone Region Regional Arts and Development Fund.

There will be an opportunity to meet the artists on May 11 at a free art workshop, as part of Friday Night at Crow Street, as well as at the official opening on May 18 from 6pm.

The exhibition finishes on June 8.

