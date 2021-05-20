This simple exercise could reduce your prostate cancer risk

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia is asking Aussies to get involved with various fundraising challenges throughout Men's Health Week (June 14-20).

The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia is asking people to do a simple exercise for one week to raise awareness and funds for men impacted by prostate cancer.

The PCFA on Thursday launched Sit-Up 45, a new fundraising challenge for Men’s Health Week (June 14-20) where participants are tasked to perform 45 sit-ups in one week.

PCFA CEO Professor Jeff Dunn urged Aussies to “sit-up to save lives.”

“We’re calling on all Australians to sit up and take notice of the toll prostate cancer is taking on our lives,” Prof Dunn said.

“45 men are diagnosed each day, and over 3000 will die this year.

“By doing 45 sit-ups a day during Men’s Health Week, you can help raise awareness and fund research to prevent deaths from prostate cancer.

“We’re taking action against the disease and we need you to join us. Do this for the men you love – fathers, grandfathers, partners and sons who are at risk of this silent killer.”

Aussies can get involved in Sit-Up 45 by registering HERE to start fundraising.

“For many Australians, we know 45 sit-ups won’t be easy, but it’s worth it,” Prof Dunn said.

“It’s a great opportunity to raise awareness and funds, and improve your overall health and happiness.

“Simply commit to doing 45 sit-ups a day, create a personal fundraising page, and show us your best sit-up by sharing photos via #situp45.

“It’s never been easier to get involved – you can do this challenge when you’re lying on the couch, at home, out at the park, at work, or wherever you find yourself.”

Prostate cancer is currently the most prevalent cancer in Australia. By 2040, an estimated 372,000 men will be living with or beyond prostate cancer, a 60 per cent increase from around 230,000 today.

Australia has one of the highest rates of prostate cancer in the world, with around 17,000 men diagnosed each year and one in every six likely to be diagnosed by age 85.

“These men deserve a better chance to beat this disease. Help us give them that chance,” Prof Dunn said.

All funds raised from Sit-Up 45 will be invested into lifesaving research projects targeting aggressive prostate cancers and better treatments.

For more information about PCFA, or for support, visit HERE or call 1300 22 00 99.

