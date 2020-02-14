This race is for Norton Rogers

MOTORSPORT: It’s a race that Alex Norton holds dearly to her heart.

On Saturday, she will drive in the same type of model – Open TAG Lite – that her late brother Norton drove with such distinction.

The 10th Norton Rogers Memorial at the Gladstone Kart Club has attracted drivers from as far as Emerald to Ipswich.

BACK-TO-BACK?

“I’m hoping to win for the second straight year but in a different class,” Alex, 20, said.

“The Open TAG Lite is more competitive and I drove in the TAG Restricted Lite previously.”

It’s a race that is likely to attract as many as 60 drivers.

“It’s a fairly big event and if they can make one race meet a year, then this is it,” Alex said.

Practice starts at 10am with racing to start after qualifying is finished.

Track looking in great condition. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

Racing will continue into the evening and will consist of four heats for each of the classes.

“There will be at least two races under lights,” Alex said.

The forecast is for ‘a shower or two and a possible thunderstorm’ but Alex said it would have to be a torrential storm for the event to be cancelled.

“The last four or five years it has rained and there has only been a couple that have been washed out,” Alex said.

She described her older brother as a fierce competitor.

IDOL BRO

“I grew up idolising him and he always didn’t want to lose,” she said.

A few years after Norton died in a car accident in 2011, Alex got into the sport.

“I started racing when I was 16 a couple years after he died and I have loved it ever since,” she said.

“I thought why not give it a go.”

Alex and Norton’s father Lyall said he was confident Alex would do the Rogers family proud.

“It’s the same class that Norton had won and it’s in his honour,” he said.

“Hopefully she will give it a crack and win it for him...this is a step up and she’ll do her best.”

