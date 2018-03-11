This order for cheese and wine comes with a twist

Jack Evans from Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers and Light Box bar supervisor Nic Partridge showing off the cheese boards.

Jack Evans from Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers and Light Box bar supervisor Nic Partridge showing off the cheese boards. Hannah Sbeghen

JACK Evans believes cheese and wine are invitations to socialise, so it's no surprise the Central Queensland connoisseur has taken things one step further.

Locals sipped, swirled and nibbled their way through explosive pairings of cheese and wine yesterday at Light Box hosted by Mr Evan's business, Archer Cottage Cheese Lovers.

The cheese lover said customers could only hunt his business down on social media.

"I've been in the cheese and wine business for more than two decades but the idea behind this business was to show people good, gourmet cheese on social media," he said.

"I started the business about three years ago and I wanted to show people gourmet cheese online."

Mr Evans who operates out of Rockhampton said social media was the key to showing people the world of cheese.

With a kaleidoscope of flavours set out across a mega-sized cheese board, Mr Evans said he didn't want to teach people how to drink wine and eat cheese but giving them an "experience".

Locals enjoying the cheese and wine tasting at Light Box over the weekend. Hannah Sbeghen

"What we are doing is to get people to experience different flavours and matching different condiments, different wines and different cheeses," he said.

"Le Dauphin which is a French cheese is matched with a pickled fennel, we're doing that because of the sharp acidity and because of the subtle sweetness of the fennel.

"I think will match well with the creamy mushroom flavours of the Le Dauphin."

The combo is also coupled with Chardonnay.

"It'll go well with the fruity notes. It's about finding a good match to delight palette."