This opera is all about entertainment

Opera Queensland is putting the finishing touches on their upcoming performance A Night With Opera Queensland.

Lindy Hume, artistic director of Opera Queensland, has been with the company for almost six years.

She says, if the audience likes great singing and great music, they can expect a highly entertaining performance.

MORE |

Will she or won't she? Hayley up for an award

"We just want everybody to feel that they have connected with both the singers and the repertoire," she said.

"It's a very diverse program from grand opera through to comedy and operetta, there's something there for everybody I think."

For the opera novices out there, Ms Hume explains, "an operetta (is a) light opera, it's a little bit of a comedy, it's sort of like an early musical".

"Today's musicals, I would say, evolved from the operetta."

The highly interactive performance will see the artists mingle with the audience on arrival before drawing them into a "rehearsal" which will explain the story behind the scenes to be performed.

Ms Hume says the cast and creative team have been rehearsing for the past couple of weeks but they have been developing the performance for a few months to work out the format.

"It's the first time we've tried it, we wanted to give people an indication of the personalities behind the opera, because opera can be forbidding," Ms Hume said.

"We want people to feel pretty relaxed with these performers."

The performers have all sung "major roles on major stages, both around the world and in Australia", Ms Hume says.

"I'm really excited about working with them."

The performance is separated into two acts, each about 50 minutes long.

A Night with Opera Queensland will be performing at the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre on Thursday September 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $28.80 for adults and $25 concession.