Mum’s reno described as ‘pantry porn’

A mum has sparked major "pantry envy" after she unveiled her newly renovated space on an online forum this week.

The mum, called Emma, posted to a popular home decor forum about the process she and her husband went through to create her dream pantry, which many women are calling "pantry porn".

Emma and her husband have built parts of their house over several years, one of which included renovating an existing room, off the side of the kitchen into a pantry.

"It was just an empty room when we moved in," Emma wrote.

"We had a hand-me-down cupboard in there from our brother-in-law until we finally got around to doing this.

Emma posted the photo of her chic, stylish pantry.

According to Emma, she has a "very handy hubby", who was able to knock together shelving, that can be adjusted, depending on what she needs to fit inside, anytime she needs.

The shelves and drawers were a major drawcard for many of the group members.

Her perfectly arranged open shelves feature co-ordinated Tupperware containing all of her dry goods - a long-term investment she committed too over many months.

"Tupperware is completely worth the money," she told the group.

"It's hands down the best storage containers ever."

But Emma said you don't have to break the bank to fill your cupboards with them.

"I purchased mine ex demo off marketplace or when they had a really good price brand new," she said.

Emma’s perfectly arranged Tupperware also features labels.

Emma said she used her drawer space to fit in her bulky electrical items like a toasted sandwich maker, slow cooker and electric frying pan as well as her alcohol and party stuff.

"I like to buy in bulk to keep our grocery bill down, so anything that doesn't fit in containers up top, I put inside the drawers," she said.

She also clarified that the pantry was, in fact, a walk-in pantry, off the side of her kitchen, with a sliding door closing it off.

"I love being able to walk in and just grab what I need to cook and eat," she said.

"The kids know they can only help themselves to the 'healthy' snack tub but have to ask for anything else."

Emma’s dream walk-in pantry has a sliding door, connecting it to the kitchen and laundry.

She said she was so happy with the result and was proud to show it off to the group.

"I've had to wait 3.5 years for it and I'm so happy with the outcome!" she said.

Her post received more than 1.1k likes, and almost 200 comments from people totally in love with Emma's organisational skills, but more importantly, her husband's handiwork.

"Can I borrow hubby? Amazing Hubby you've got," one admirer wrote.

Another woman warned Emma that "so many husbands are going to hate this post, all of us have pantry envy now".

Another commenter said they "crave this level of organisation", while others tagged their partners and friends on, begging them to "build me this!"

"Beautiful, so jealous" one woman wrote.

"You're so lucky! What I would do for a pantry like this. It looks amazing!" another chimed in.