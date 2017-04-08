28°
This man is walking from Gladstone to Canberra

Emily Pidgeon
| 8th Apr 2017 10:44 AM
Yellong Bulla is walking from Gladstone to Canberra to raise awareness about Indigenous rights.
Yellong Bulla is walking from Gladstone to Canberra to raise awareness about Indigenous rights. Contributed.

WHILE some people won't walk 500m to buy some milk, others are walking from Gladstone to Canberra.

Yellong Bulla is doing just that.

Starting slightly south of Gympie, Yellong headed north for Gladstone and the Gooreng Gooreng nation where he met with his elders before walking south to Canberra.

Travelling with his dog George and his partner riding a bike, Yellong said he wanted to raise awareness for first nation sovereignty and to be recognised by the state and federal government.

Yellong Bulla is walking from Gladstone to Canberra to raise awareness about Indigenous rights.
"Australia is the only developed nation that doesn't have treaties with first nations,” he said.

"I can sit and wait and whinge and moan or I can get up and do something.”

Yellong said he had a lot of elders living in Gladstone and was hoping to inspire other indigenous people to stand up with him.

Having walked 39 days with months left ahead of him, Yellong said he had gone through two pairs of shoes but it was something that he had to do.

"I'm a bit of a do it yourself culture, if I don't do it who will,” he said.

"We're a nation of people, we have a language, law system of government, way of teaching kids and we're asserting our sovereign rights under the United Nation's declaration of rights.

"We want a treaty, we're a sovereign nation ... that's what we're pushing for.”

Yellong Bulla is walking from Gladstone to Canberra to raise awareness about Indigenous rights.
Carrying a petition on the 2500km journey, Yellong said when he wasn't expecting much when he got to Canberra.

"I have no expectations, they'll probably throw my petition in the bin,” he said.

Covering about 30km each day, Yellong said he rejected his western name and left without his bank account and drivers license.

"I probably burn it once I get home, it's a part of asserting sovereignty,” he said.

"I'm doing it to show other Indigenous people can live traditionally but we're not locked in the stone age ... we have a right to exist.”

Gladstone Observer
