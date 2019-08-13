Menu
Ethan Kollie, friend of Ohio mass shooter Connor Betts. Picture: AP
Crime

This man helped mass killer prepare

by New York Post
13th Aug 2019 5:16 AM

A friend of Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts was hit with federal charges for helping the killer buy body armour, a 100-round magazine and other weapons parts ahead of the deadly attack, according to officials and reports.

Federal prosecutors announced they would unseal a new indictment against a friend of Betts, the New York Post reports. The Dayton Daily News identified the man as Ethan Kollie, 24, who was arrested Friday night.

 

Dayton mass killer Connor Betts. Picture: AP
Betts, armed with an assault rifle, opened fire on the Oregon District, a trendy nightspot neighbourhood, early on Aug. 4, killing nine people before police officers shot him dead.

Kollie allegedly purchased Betts' body armour, as well as the 100-round double drum magazine that helped him mow down nine people in under 30 seconds.

It was not immediately clear whether there was a further connection between Kollie and attack.

crime mass shooting police

