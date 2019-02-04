This local scout's honour in undeniable

A GLADSTONE scout will receive the highest Scouts award achievable between ages 15-17.

Naomi-Jon Redshaw, now 18, is a former venturer scout with Port Curtis's Dolphin Sea Scouts Scout Group.

On Sunday she will be presented with a Queen's Scout Award badge, the only person from her group to achieve the honour.

She said the award came after hundreds of hours of dedication to scouting.

"You have to do about 60 hours of service so I went down to Brisbane and helped out at camps that help handicapped kids, mentally and physically, to do adventurous activities such as abseiling and water activities,” Naomi said.

She started as a cub scout at age 10 and will now advance to being a rover scout.

In August Naomi will join other Queen's Scouts at Government House, where the Governor will present a certificate.

Noor Gillani