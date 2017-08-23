This little piggy went to the council's Facebook page

MISS PIGGY: Gladstone Regional Council posted this photo on their Facebook page this afternoon.

GLADSTONE Regional Council is looking for the owner of a small female piglet.

The piglet was collected from Starling Drive at Kirkwood yesterday morning by council staff, and her picture was shared on the council's Facebook page this afternoon in a bid to find her owner.

The council issued this heart-warming statement to The Observer today:

"The female piglet is being cared for at a Council pound facility and will be held there until August 28.

"If the owner of the piglet is not found by the close of business on August 28 she will be auctioned as per Council procedure and Local Law no. 2 (Animal Management) 2011.

"Council reminds residents that, as per its Subordinate Local Law no. 2 (Animal Management) 2011, pigs are prohibited on an allotment smaller than 10,000m2 and must only be kept if in accordance with Schedule 4 or be contained as per Schedule 4 of Subordinate Local Law no. 2 (Animal Management) 2011.”

Anyone who owns the piglet, knows the piglet or knows the owner of the piglet can contact Gladstone Regional Council on 4970 0700.