This Lion Queen's dream match

ALL FIRED UP: Megan Hunt said the draw against Carlton will help sharpen the Lions.

AFL: All eyes will be on Boyne Tannum Sands Saints product Megan Hunt when she steps out with her Brisbane Lion team-mates to tackle the Adelaide Crows in tomorrow's history-making AFLW grand final at Metricon Stadium.

The talented midfielder is champing at the bit to make an impact against the heavy-scoring Adelaide outfit led by Erin Phillips and Sarah 'Tex' Perkins.

Here is the full interview

Hunt collected 19 disposals in the thrilling draw against Carlton last weekend which meant that the Lions finished the minor round as the only undefeated side.

While there is one more match to go, Hunt said to get this far has exceeded most pundits' expectations and a win would be a fairy-tale.

"It's pretty amazing considering we went into the competition the least favourite basically," Hunt said.

"We've come a long way and really proved ourselves in the competition and we really deserve our spot in the grand final.

"I can't wait to get out there on Saturday."

Hunt said that the draw last weekend will have the Lions women prepared mentally for Saturday's showdown.

"We led by four goals in the last quarter and I think that everybody in their head thought that 'we've got the win' and slacked for seven minutes or something they kicked for goals," Hunt said.

"In the end I kind of think it was a positive because yeah we didn't lose, but we still had a draw.

She said the post-match reaction was that of bitter disappointment which meant it was a good sign of unfinished business. But the heavy scoring Crows await.

It will be a game of two contrasting styles - Brisbane's water-tight defence versus Adelaide's free scoring ability, but Hunt said Brisbane has the structures in place to go all the way.

The game will start at 12.55pm and is televised live on FOX Sports.