Parramatta's Blake Ferguson starred in their win over the Dragons. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

Call that sparked Eels comeback

by Pamela Whaley
6th May 2019 11:32 AM

A simple message delivered with the game in the balance helped deliver the Eels the win at Bankwest Stadium on Sunday.

It was a chance for star winger Blake Ferguson to announce 'I'm back'.

Scores level at 18-all heading into the final quarter of the match against the Dragons, coach Brad Arthur challenged his star winger to simply do his job.

He sent down a message with the trainer - this is what you're here for.

And so Ferguson did what he does best. He scored a try and polished it off with a spectacular backflip.

Still carrying sore ribs and a bruised face from a broken nose that kept him out of the opening clash at Bankwest Stadium, Ferguson did as he was told.

"I don't know about the backflips," Arthur said.

"He said he's back. He missed out with an injury and then he played last week and he was OK, but he prides himself on making a difference for us out of the backfield.

"I sent a message down with 25 minutes to go, 'this is what you get paid for and go win us the game'."

Afterwards, the Eels didn't concede another point and went on to win 32-18 - their fifth win of the season.

