‘This is what happens’: Family say goodbye to crash victim

A woman, who is believed to be Lucius’ grandmother, refused to move off his coffin at this funeral on Thursday.

A great grandfather has given a heartbreaking warning to young people on the day of his "talented" great grandson's funeral, urging them to stay away from stolen cars to avoid the same fate.

Lucius Baira-Hill, 13, was farewelled on Thursday in a large but intimate funeral service 11 days after he died in a tragic car crash.

The funeral service, which was mixed with traditional song and stirring speeches, touched on his young life which was taken in a Garbutt car crash on June 7.

His final resting place, a white coffin adorned with handprints, was painted the colours of the Aboriginal flag and covered in messages from family and friends.

These loved ones flooded outside of the Townsville Cremations funeral room and spoke about how Lucius loved his football and Nike apparel.

Both Lucius' parents, Lesley-Lee Hill and Vernon Baira, spoke between tears of their fondest moments with their son, with his dad recalling the moment he heard his first breath.

Lucius’ father, Vernon Baira, was surrounded by family when he spoke at his son’s funeral on Thursday.

"He was a good boy … I'm proud of you," he said looking at the coffin

Ms Hill was overcome with grief and apologised to her son for not being in his life all the time.

"I'm sorry Lucius … I'm sorry that I wasn't there for you when you needed me … I'm here now," she said.

"I'm grateful to be blessed with a son like Lucius.

"Do me a favour and love your family because you don't know when you're going to see them again."

A slide show of photos played at Lucius’ funeral.

Lucius was killed when the car he was travelling in rolled and hit a traffic light pole at Bayswater Rd.

Three other girls, Aaliyah Tepaa-Brown, 17, Rayveena Coolwell, 16, and Cayenne Nona, 14, were also killed in the crash.

The car was allegedly stolen from Idalia hours before the crash.

The 14-year-old driver, and sole survivor, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death.

Lucius' great grandfather addressed the circumstances surrounding his death by warning the other children in the room to listen up.

Lucius was among four children killed in a horrific car crash at Garbutt on June 7. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

"Young people out there you need to understand that this is the result of what happens when you start driving around in stolen cars … you leave a lot of sorrow behind," he said.

"We had a lot of plans for Lucius … but we are sitting here today grieving."

The emotional scenes continued with a woman, believed to be his grandmother, throwing her body on top of his casket and refusing to move.

Lucius' uncle, Dallas, spoke of his "worldly" spirit and "good heart".

His family were arm-in-arm as they tearfully followed the Hearse carrying his coffin slowly drive away.

