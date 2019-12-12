Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nathan Cobb is another who could be a Super 8 trump card
Nathan Cobb is another who could be a Super 8 trump card
Sport

This is the faster version of ‘fast food cricket’

NICK KOSSATCH
12th Dec 2019 11:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRICKET: There’s a movement to win over a new cricket genre.

The Super 8’s Cricket format, which is popular in most parts of Australia and comes in slight variations of rules, will be introduced at BITS Oval on January 18 and 25.

Labuschagne not moving even for Steve Smith

“It’s for a market for shiftworkers and players who cannot commit or don’t want to commit for a full season of the longer form of the game,” BITS Cricket Club Super 8’s Cricket organiser Scott Pitt said.

“It’s an outdoor version of indoor cricket.”

Pitt said that club stalwart Nev Judd described this form of cricket as the BBBL or BITS Big Bash League.

“The rules are pretty simple in that there’s eight players per team, games are eight overs and batsmen retire at 20 runs but can go back in,” Pitt said.

“An automatic four runs is given to a batsman if the bowler bowls a wide or no-ball ... so it means one ball could be eight or 10 runs if the batsman hits a four off these balls or a six.”

There is no leg-before-wicket in this form of cricket and batsmen who are dismissed cannot return to the batting crease.

New competition to hit off on Monday at BITS cricket oval

Overs are strictly six-balls and off a shortened run-up.

While one team has committed to play in January, Pitt hopes more will join and confirm their places in the next few weeks.

“I have a feeling there will be a few teams from our own club, but anyone can join and it’s just $15 per person and we can find them a team,” Pitt said.

Interested players can contact Pitt on 0409 904 602 or email bitscc@yahoo.com.au.

BITS’ Josh Finlay could be one of the players in the Super 8’s Cricket competition.
BITS’ Josh Finlay could be one of the players in the Super 8’s Cricket competition.
bits cricket club cricket queensland gladstone cricket incorporated super 8 cricket
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Snake takes refuge on woman's aircon

        premium_icon Snake takes refuge on woman's aircon

        News A slithery visitor has dropped in on one unsuspecting resident in an attempt to keep cool

        Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Child in hospital after motorbike crash

        News A SCHOOL-AGED child was taken to hospital after a motorcycle crash in West...

        Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        premium_icon Duo in drug-fuelled road rampage jailed

        News Both men had used methylamphetamines prior to the offending.

        OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        premium_icon OPINION: Albanese on why Gladstone matters

        Opinion MANUFACTURING jobs are the heart of regional Queensland. There is no better example...