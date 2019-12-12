This is the faster version of ‘fast food cricket’

Nathan Cobb is another who could be a Super 8 trump card

CRICKET: There’s a movement to win over a new cricket genre.

The Super 8’s Cricket format, which is popular in most parts of Australia and comes in slight variations of rules, will be introduced at BITS Oval on January 18 and 25.

“It’s for a market for shiftworkers and players who cannot commit or don’t want to commit for a full season of the longer form of the game,” BITS Cricket Club Super 8’s Cricket organiser Scott Pitt said.

“It’s an outdoor version of indoor cricket.”

Pitt said that club stalwart Nev Judd described this form of cricket as the BBBL or BITS Big Bash League.

“The rules are pretty simple in that there’s eight players per team, games are eight overs and batsmen retire at 20 runs but can go back in,” Pitt said.

“An automatic four runs is given to a batsman if the bowler bowls a wide or no-ball ... so it means one ball could be eight or 10 runs if the batsman hits a four off these balls or a six.”

There is no leg-before-wicket in this form of cricket and batsmen who are dismissed cannot return to the batting crease.

Overs are strictly six-balls and off a shortened run-up.

While one team has committed to play in January, Pitt hopes more will join and confirm their places in the next few weeks.

“I have a feeling there will be a few teams from our own club, but anyone can join and it’s just $15 per person and we can find them a team,” Pitt said.

Interested players can contact Pitt on 0409 904 602 or email bitscc@yahoo.com.au.