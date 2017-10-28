Menu
'This is from the boat': Mum's heartbreaking memorial mission

Messages, flowers and ornaments have been placed at a memorial at the Seventeen Seventy headland for the crewmen lost in the Dianne trawler tragedy.
Tegan Annett
by

WHEN Kathy Robertson-Cipak's son found a deodorant can on Middle Island beach last week, his first hope was it would lead him closer to the four men who have not been seen since October 16.

The Robertson-Cipak family refuse to give up in their search for the crewmen who were on board fishing trawler Dianne when it overturned and sank last month near Middle Island.

Emotionally touched by the Dianne tragedy, Mrs Robertson-Cipak and husband Arty are another step closer to creating a permanent memorial at the Seventeen Seventy headland for the crewmen.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection has approved their wishes to place chairs and plaques within the national park area.

"If they said no, there would have been a fight on their hands, nothing this important is going to be said no to," Mrs Robertson-Cipak said.

Four of the missing men from the Queensland fishing trawler that sunk of the Central Queensland coast: Eli Tonks, Ben Leahy, Adam Bidner and Adam Hoffman.
She, her husband Arty and her four children continue to search for Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, and Chris Sammut, 34.

"My son picked up a deodorant can when we were searching and said 'this is from the boat'...he's only 11 but he wants to find them," she said.

"We're still out searching ...You hear of miracles all the time, we don't want to give up."

Mrs Robertson-Cipak is also making books filled with messages from residents for the six families.

There were seven men on board when the fishing trawler overturned.

Ruben McDornan, the sole survivor, was found by passing sailors at 7am the following day.

The bodies of Ben Leahy, 45, and Adam Hoffman, 30, were found inside the vessel.

It is yet to be confirmed when the sunken trawler will be recovered.

