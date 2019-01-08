This home does more than look the part, it started an estate
A UNIQUE heritage aesthetic is just one remarkable thing about 14 Parksville Drive at New Auckland.
LJ Hooker Gladstone sales agent Len Smith said the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, on the market for $780,000, was built in the early 2000s to "look the part”.
"It was built to launch Parksville as an estate. It was one of the first homes in the estate and it has commanded a certain position,” Mr Smith said.
He said the house, clad on the outside with western red cedar and embellished inside with old-style fixtures, had been added to extensively since first erected.
It has a 9m x 6m shed with toilet facilities, a gazebo area, landscaped front garden, bamboo overlay flooring, a pool with built-in spa and there's even an outdoor pizza oven.
"And you have a rolled roof at the front that gives it a very nice relaxed feel when you look at the property,” Mr Smith said.
"It stands alone with respect to what it offers ... if there are any other heritage-style homes listed in Gladstone they wouldn't be near the size of this particular house.”
Mr Smith said the house was one of a small, potentially non-existent number of heritage-style properties currently available.
"We go through stages, there are a certain number of people that still like that heritage look but generally it's a more expensive build,” he said.
Interested buyers can phone Mr Smith on 0418794303.