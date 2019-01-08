This home does more than look the part, it started an estate

A UNIQUE heritage aesthetic is just one remarkable thing about 14 Parksville Drive at New Auckland.

LJ Hooker Gladstone sales agent Len Smith said the four-bedroom, two-bathroom home, on the market for $780,000, was built in the early 2000s to "look the part”.

FOR SALE: 14 Parksville Drive, New Auckland

"It was built to launch Parksville as an estate. It was one of the first homes in the estate and it has commanded a certain position,” Mr Smith said.

He said the house, clad on the outside with western red cedar and embellished inside with old-style fixtures, had been added to extensively since first erected.

It has a 9m x 6m shed with toilet facilities, a gazebo area, landscaped front garden, bamboo overlay flooring, a pool with built-in spa and there's even an outdoor pizza oven.

"And you have a rolled roof at the front that gives it a very nice relaxed feel when you look at the property,” Mr Smith said.

"It stands alone with respect to what it offers ... if there are any other heritage-style homes listed in Gladstone they wouldn't be near the size of this particular house.”

Mr Smith said the house was one of a small, potentially non-existent number of heritage-style properties currently available.

"We go through stages, there are a certain number of people that still like that heritage look but generally it's a more expensive build,” he said.

Interested buyers can phone Mr Smith on 0418794303.