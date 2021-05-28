Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Baker Boy and The Fox (Fox Sports)
Rugby League

‘This game is in our DNA’: NRL launches Indigenous week

by Michael Carayannis
28th May 2021 10:59 AM

Rugby league is a "bridge builder between cultures" which will continue to celebrate and recognise the feats of the game's Indigenous players this weekend.

The annual Indigenous Round was launched with Eels flyer Blake Ferguson joining ex-greats Timana Tahu and Ricky Walford on Tuesday morning.

ARL commissioner Megan Davis said the game was at the forefront of change.

"Rugby league wouldn't be what it is today without the influence of our aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander players," Davis said.

"Rugby league is very much a part of aboriginal DNA. In many ways our game has been a bridge builder between cultures. We punch above our weight in terms of social cohesion in Australia.

 

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

ARL Commissioner Megan Davis at the NRL Indigenous Round Launch in Moore Park. Picture: Tim Hunter.
ARL Commissioner Megan Davis at the NRL Indigenous Round Launch in Moore Park. Picture: Tim Hunter.

 

"This round is about connecting what we do as a code, what our players do and connecting that to the history."

The game's current players such as Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker and Jack Wighton are developing into leaders in their own right.

The trio will headline a host of ingenious players on show this weekend.

"Just four per cent of our population is Indigenous but 12 per cent of the NRL playing population is aboriginal," Davis said.

"Our game has and always will over-index when it comes to Aboriginal participation. We bring communities and cultures together. We are breaking down barriers.

 

Blake Ferguson, Timana Tahu and Ricky Walford at the NRL indigenous Round Launch in Moore Park. Picture: Tim Hunter.
Blake Ferguson, Timana Tahu and Ricky Walford at the NRL indigenous Round Launch in Moore Park. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"On the field our Indigenous players are superstars.

"Imagine rugby league without Jonathan Thurston, Greg Inglis and Arthur Beetson. You cannot picture rugby league without the influence of Indigenous players."

Ex-St George flyer Walford added: "Rugby league is synonymous with Indigenous community's right throughout Australia".

The NRL's school to work program has a 92 per cent success rate in Indigenous students completing year 12.

Davis said the game was pushing to get that number as close to 100 per cent as possible.

Originally published as 'This game is in our DNA': NRL launches Indigenous week

indigenous round indigenous sport month nrl nrl 2021

Just In

    Just In

      Big hint on Bellamy’s future

      Big hint on Bellamy’s future
      • 28th May 2021 10:46 AM
      NSW Labor leader set to resign

      NSW Labor leader set to resign
      • 28th May 2021 10:33 AM

      Top Stories

        Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Premium Content Gladstone MP slams opposition on Callide Dam

        Politics “What we need to do is concentrate on fixing this wall, these gates in Biloela and not coming into parliament and carrying on like pork chops.”

        Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        Premium Content Community rallies for woman involved in Mount Larcom crash

        News The woman, mid-20s, was entrapped in her vehicle for some time

        Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

        Premium Content Colin shares cancer story in front of hundreds

        News The 73-year-old shared his cancer story to more than 100 people at Cancer Council...

        How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Premium Content How you can be involved with National Reconciliation Week

        Council News To reflect reconciliation, Gladstone Regional Council is holding information...