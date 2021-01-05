This driver won’t be back behind the wheel for a while
A 24-year-old man who drove while his licence was subject to a demerit-point suspension, has been disqualified from driving for six months.
David James Rankin pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 4 to unlicensed driving and obstructing police.
Rankin was caught driving without a licence on December 15 in Kirkwood due to demerit point disqualification.
Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said Rankin had relocated from Rockhampton to Gladstone in October last year for a fresh start and to get clean.
Rankin was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
