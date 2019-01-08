This collective hub is a hive

COLLABORATIVE EFFORT: Melissa Bryan, Sheree Field, Johanna May and Julie Knight at The Hive Holisitic Hub, Toolooa Fair, South Gladstone.

AFTER many years of working alone, a group of enterprising Gladstone women have joined together to open their first bricks and mortar business, The Hive Holisitic Hub.

Therapist Sheree Field said a wide variety of different types of holistic therapy can now be found under one roof.

"We're like a collective group of worker bees in a busy little hive," she said.

"Constantly going out and bringing things back to Gladstone."

"We're trying to get a build up of modalities so everyone knows what's available in alternative therapy in Gladstone."

Four qualified, individual therapists will be working out of the store at different times throughout the week.

"The shop is something more permanent and visual to make people aware of the services we are offering," Ms Field said.

"We all know each-other because we all work in similar circles.

"I've been working as a sound and energy therapist for seven years.

"I've known Julie for years because she also works in sound therapy.

"Joanna is my personal Bowen Therapist and Melissa does Reiki."

She said holistic therapy is alternative, people based self-care.

"I'm from New Zealand and this type of business is quite natural over there," Ms Field said.

"Generally everyone is cynical at first, but it's you see people go through life transformations.

"I've seen people cured, it makes a big difference in their lives.

"It's just a matter of giving it a go and finding out what works for you."

The future is set to be even busier in the hive.

"There's a lot of people still working from home," Ms Field said.

"So we're hoping to attract more local therapists to join our hive."

The Hive Holistic Hub will be opening its doors on January 10 at Shop 6, 96 Toolooa St.

"We'll be having demonstrations so people can come in and try out some sound therapy or reiki," Ms Field said.

To find out more about the Hive Holistic Hub and the services on offer, visit their Facebook page.