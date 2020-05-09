Menu
Squatter Pigeon
This bird is well grounded but threatened by cats and foxes

Allan Briggs
9th May 2020 11:00 AM
THE squatter pigeon is a bird that prefers grassy areas and open forests and spends much of its time foraging on the ground. It is also a species that is only found in Queensland. They are mostly brown with black and white markings on the face and a blue-grey breast bordered below by a distinctive white ‘V’. The wings have a metallic green and purple patch.

When disturbed, it will either run away or freeze to try to avoid detection. The freeze posture is described as a ‘squat’ and may be the reason for the common name. It will also just ‘squat’ on the ground when resting. It is very reluctant to fly and will only fly a short distance with fast wingbeats and short glides.

They feed on seeds of grasses, herbs and shrubs, as well as insects, and collect them by walking around on the ground. They also breed on the ground in a small depression lined with grass. Usually only two eggs and both parents incubate the eggs and feed the young birds.

They are a threatened species that have been affected by a loss of habitat and because they live and breed on the ground they are easy prey for feral cats and foxes. The impact of feral animals on wildlife is significant, with millions taken every year.

The best places to see them are along roadsides with grassy verges such as the Boyne Valley and along the Mt Larcom Rd.

abriggs@irock.com.au

briggsy's birds
Gladstone Observer

