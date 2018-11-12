This app will put you in the shoes of a WWI troop

BACK IN TIME: Anzac 360 offers a digital history lesson through the use of drone footage, graphics and virtual reality.

BACK IN TIME: Anzac 360 offers a digital history lesson through the use of drone footage, graphics and virtual reality. Noor Gillani

A MOBILE application is now transporting users to the Western Front.

The virtual reality app Anzac 360 uses interactive videos and 360 degree drone footage to depict the Australian Remembrance Trail along the Western Front.

The videos merge aerial and ground footage from present day with imagery and graphics from the past.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester launched the app on Saturday at the Sir John Monash Centre in France.

"This year we have seen our nation commemorate the 100th anniversary of the battles in Le Hamel and Villers-Bretonneux,” Mr Chester said.

"While Gallipoli will be forever etched in our nation's history, it was right here on the Western Front that we suffered our greatest losses during World War I.”

The Western Front, which runs through regions in France and Belgium, had more Australian casualties in the first six weeks of battle than the entire eight-month Gallipoli campaign.

By the end of 1918, about 46,000 soldiers had lost their lives.

Mr Chester hoped the app would inspire users to travel to the historically significant areas.

"(It) will allow all Australians, including our next generation of school children, to experience these sites from their classroom or at home in their living room,” Mr Chester said.

"(It) will allow us to take viewers on a journey by exploring Australia's story on the Western Front through a present day lens and technology.”

Anzac 360 features eight key sites and battles, highlighting the challenges faced by troops about 100 years ago.

It illustrates elements of battle ranging from the position of the enemy and tactical decisions troops had to make, to the moments of bravery that resulted in Victoria Cross honours.

The app was developed in partnership with News Corp and produced by Grainger Films. It can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching Anzac 360.