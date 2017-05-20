Thirteen properties will be sold by council if rates are not paid

THIRTEEN properties will be auctioned off on June 13 to recover unpaid rates.
That is unless the owners pay Gladstone Regional Council the outstanding rates.
The properties are throughout the Gladstone region, including Gladstone itself, Calliope, Boyne Island and Nagoorin.
The auction will be held at 11am at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.
Earlier this year Mayor Matt Burnett said he was sympathetic to people that had not been able to pay rates.
In the last three to four years Cr Burnett said five properties out of a couple of hundred were auctioned off.
Properties potentially going under the hammer:
12 McGinlay St, Clinton
10 Streeter St, Clinton
15 Sutherland Ct, Telina
23/85 Auckland St, Gladstone
14 Hayes Ave, Boyne Island
41 Dawes St, Nagoorin
43 Dawes St, Nagoorin
45 Dawes St, Nagoorin
12 Abbey Place, Calliope
1/3 Butler St, New Auckland
2/3 Butler St, New Auckland
3/3 Butler St, New Auckland
4/3 Butler St, New Auckland