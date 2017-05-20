Thirteen properties will be sold by council if rates are not paid

There are 13 homes throughout the region which could be sold because of unpaid rates.

THIRTEEN properties will be auctioned off on June 13 to recover unpaid rates.

That is unless the owners pay Gladstone Regional Council the outstanding rates.

The properties are throughout the Gladstone region, including Gladstone itself, Calliope, Boyne Island and Nagoorin.

The auction will be held at 11am at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre.

Earlier this year Mayor Matt Burnett said he was sympathetic to people that had not been able to pay rates.

In the last three to four years Cr Burnett said five properties out of a couple of hundred were auctioned off.

Properties potentially going under the hammer:

12 McGinlay St, Clinton

10 Streeter St, Clinton

15 Sutherland Ct, Telina

23/85 Auckland St, Gladstone

14 Hayes Ave, Boyne Island

41 Dawes St, Nagoorin

43 Dawes St, Nagoorin

45 Dawes St, Nagoorin

12 Abbey Place, Calliope

1/3 Butler St, New Auckland

2/3 Butler St, New Auckland

3/3 Butler St, New Auckland

4/3 Butler St, New Auckland