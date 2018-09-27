Thirsty Merc rolling into the Harvey Road Tavern

TAKE ME BACK TOUR: Thirsty Merc will be appearing at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday night.

THIRSTY Merc have found the keys to their car and are back on the road for another season of summer fun on their 'Take Me Back Tour'.

On Saturday night they'll be playing in Gladstone at the Harvey Road Tavern.

Bass player Phil Stack said the group were looking forward to catching up and touring again.

"We do the Merc season from October through to Christmas each year," he said.

"We finish with some festivals in the New Year then go and do our own thing for the rest of the year.

"It stops us from getting stale and keeps the band going, it's bit like a marriage."

THIRSTY MERC: Matt Smith, Rai Thistlethwayte and Phil Stack

It's been nearly 14 years since Thirsty Merc hit the charts with the release of their debut or their self titled album which included the hits, 'Someday Someday' and 'In the Summertime'.

Phil said it seems funny now, but the song 'Someday' nearly didn't make it onto the album.

"We couldn't totally agree if we liked it," he said.

"Because your first album takes your whole life to write, maybe we didn't quite know what we were.

"We had a whole bunch of songs, a hodge podge of 60's rock n roll, Sinatra crooning with rock beats with jazz chord changes along with some ballads.

"It was a pretty eclectic collection so we put it on the album in the end."

The band put out their first EP and invited friends along to hear it.

"We were doing gigs around Sydney and we did this residency in Melbourne every Thursday to build an audience down there," Phil said.

"We'd sleep on the sound guy's floor, and a couple of times Ray and I had to share a bed which was interesting.

"We haven't had to do that since thank goodness."

Their hard work paid off when a year later Warner Records signed them up.

"The album happened came together pretty quickly and we were pretty surprised by our initial success," he said.

Their mix of musical styles was a hit with the public and the album spent nearly a year on the charts selling over 120,000 copies and narrowly missed out on going double platinum.

In 2006, the song 'In the Summertime' went on to become the theme for the reality television show Bondi Rescue.

Since then the band has produced three more studio albums and toured Australia and the world extensively.

"Some bands like to do the really big shows and less of them, but we like to do all the things in between," Phil said.

"We really like playing regional places, we're really well received by crowds out there."

At this stage Phil said there's no plan to change the groups successful formula.

"We don't have a plan, we take it year by year," he said.

"While we still enjoy playing together we'll keep doing it."

Thirsty Merc will be appearing at the Harvey Road Tavern on Saturday 29 at 8pm.

Tickets are $25 pre-sale call 49787102, or $30 at the door.