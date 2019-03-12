Thirsty? How about a seaweed-based beer?

THE craft beer revolution is well under way and it's been taken to new depths, with seaweed the latest ingredient drawn upon to satisfy thirsts.

University of the Sunshine Coast scientists have teamed up with Newstead Brewing Co. in Brisbane to create what they think is the first beer to be brewed with Australian-farmed seaweed.

The 'sea lettuce' from Moreton Bay has been used to create the Moreton Bae Resalinated Gose, which is currently stocked throughout the state.

The seaweed is fresh from the USC research facility at Bribie Island, where the seawater is used to grow premium-quality seaweed for food and beverage applications.

The team grew enough seaweed for the new beer in just a week.

USC Associate Professor of Aquaculture Dr Nick Paul said seaweed filtered out the "very best minerals from the ocean" and it had nutritious elements like potassium, magnesium, zinc and iron.

"This particular sea lettuce, called ulva, has more iron than spinach," Dr Paul said.

"Other seaweeds have more potassium than bananas."

FRESH FLAVOUR: The Moreton Bae Resalinated Gose with fresh ulva seaweed. Contributed

Newstead brewers soaked 25kg of sea lettuce in cold water to draw out the salt characteristics and flavours to create the 'Gose' style beer, whose origins dated back centuries to Goslar in Germany.

"For this beer, we used desalinated water from Seqwater - which is completely salt-free - and instead we used seaweed to 'resalinate' and re-imagine the Gose style with a natural briny character," brewer Dr Evan Goulden said.

"We also left out the coriander because we wanted some of those marine volatiles and the spiciness from the seaweed to shine."

Dr Goulden was a former marine microbiologist himself.

The beer was due to be judged today in the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show, in the category of Champion Beer Utilising Desalinated Water.