Thirsty bees swarm New Auckland bird bath

NEW AUCKLAND resident Frank Bowen was 'bee-side' himself when he found a swarm of bees had attached themselves to his garden bird bath.

"I've never seen so many bees around here before," Mr Bowen said.

"There's literally hundreds of them."

Mr Bowen was unsure if the bees were Australian native bees or honey bees.

"I'm really not that keen to get close enough to find out," he said.

Local bee keeper Joe Adkins said there was a pretty good chance they were honey bees.

"It's been a bit dry and we've had a couple of warm days," he said.

"Sometimes the worker bees will force the queen to leave the hive and they'll go looking for water."

Mr Adkins popped around with some boxes and frames to capture the queen.

"Once she's in the box the rest of the swarm will follow and I'll relocate them," he said.

He added that they'll 'bee' moved into one of the hives he keeps around town.