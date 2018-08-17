Menu
Bee keeper Joe Atkins rushed around to Frank Bowen's house after the Observer contacted him regarding the swarm in Franks front garden.
Thirsty bees swarm New Auckland bird bath

Gregory Bray
by
17th Aug 2018 5:13 PM

NEW AUCKLAND resident Frank Bowen was 'bee-side' himself when he found a swarm of bees had attached themselves to his garden bird bath.

"I've never seen so many bees around here before," Mr Bowen said.

"There's literally hundreds of them."

Mr Bowen was unsure if the bees were Australian native bees or honey bees.

"I'm really not that keen to get close enough to find out," he said.

 

ALL ABUZZ: Frank Bowen's bird bath attracted a swarm of bees on Friday afternoon.
Local bee keeper Joe Adkins said there was a pretty good chance they were honey bees.

"It's been a bit dry and we've had a couple of warm days," he said.

"Sometimes the worker bees will force the queen to leave the hive and they'll go looking for water."

 

Mr Adkins popped around with some boxes and frames to capture the queen.

"Once she's in the box the rest of the swarm will follow and I'll relocate them," he said.

He added that they'll 'bee' moved into one of the hives he keeps around town.

