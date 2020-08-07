Third truck crash in CQ in 24 hours

Emergency services were called to Lonesome Creek at 4.30pm.

Emergency services were called to Lonesome Creek at 4.30pm.

IT WAS a busy day for emergency services with three truck crashes on major highways yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Lonesome Creek at 4.30pm after reports of a truck rollover on the Leichhardt Hwy.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his 20s was taken in a stable condition to Theodore Multipurpose Health Service with a hand and head injury.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the truck was a B-Double, and lost half its load into a water system channel.

She said one crew was there for hour and a half and left just before 6pm.