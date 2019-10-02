He aspired to be a Bandido bikie, now he's in big trouble

Andrew Barton Clarke-Davis will be released from jail in 2020.

Andrew Barton Clarke-Davis will be released from jail in 2020.

AN ex-bikie had only been out of jail for five weeks when he was busted with almost $83,000 of ice in his car.

Former wannabe Bandidos bikie Andrew Barton Clarke-Davis, 28, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing dangerous drugs.

Teacher posed as teen girl to catfish older men

The Toowoomba father was fresh out of jail and on probation when police searched his car and found 83g of methylamphetamine on March 8, 2018.

It was the third time Clarke-Davis had been caught with a commercial amount of drugs in the past 10 years, the court heard.

Andrew Barton Clarke-Davis pictured five years ago outside Warwick Magistrates Court. Picture: Georja Ryan / Warwick Daily News

Prosecutor Ben Jackson combed through Clarke-Davis's checkered history in court.

Mr Jackson detailed how Clarke-Davis had once tried to blow up a Warwick police officer's home with small chlorine bombs and took part in the "well known fracas" bikie brawl at Broadbeach in 2013.

"There is a strong need to deter Mr Clarke-Davis personally. It seems thus far he has been undeterred," Mr Jackson said.

Defence barrister James Godbolt told the court a "grossly dysfunctional" upbringing had led Clarke-Davis into the arms of the Bandidos motorcycle gang.

"It is clear for many years he regarded the source of his support and essentially his family as being the Bandidos," Mr Godbolt said.

"It appears that fortunately and finally he has come to realise that his family consists of his partner, her family and the child which they share."

Mr Godbolt said there had been a positive "shift" in the way Clarke-Davis conducted his life since he had created a new family with his partner, who is due to give birth to the couple's second child in January.

"Mr Clarke-Davis has made real and genuine efforts of rehabilitation - there has been a shift in the way he now conducts his life."

Justice James Douglas said it was a "difficult balancing exercise" because he could see that Clarke-Davis had taken positive steps to rehabilitation but felt he needed a "sharp reminder" to deter him from reoffending.

"This is the third time now you've committed serious crimes by possessing significant quantities of methylamphetamine," he said.

Clarke-Davis was sentenced to four and a half years' jail but will be released on parole on December 2, 2020. - NewsRegional