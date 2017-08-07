BREAKING: Gladstone local crowned fittest woman on earth

CHAMPION: Tia-Clair Toomey won a thrilling CrossFit Games in the US to be the world's best.

CROSSFIT: Gladstone's Tia-Clair Toomey is the fittest woman on earth.

After two previous successive runner-up efforts to Iceland's Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, Clair-Toomey went one better and announced herself as the new Reebok CrossFit Games 2017 world champion yesterday morning.

The four-day event was held in Wisconsin in the US and Toomey's dream was realised after an epic battle with fellow Australian Kara Webb of Brisbane in what was the closest finish in the Game's history.

Toomey edged out Webb 994 to 992 points.

"I just want to thank everyone, all my supporters, my team, Shane (fiance Shane Orr)," Toomey said with tears in her eyes.

"All the phenomenal athletes to compete against them is fantastic it makes me better.

"Kara (Webb), Annie (Thorisdottir) they are everything, they are a beautiful amazing people.

"I'm so overwhelmed right now, I don't know what I'm saying."

Webb had caught up and the final discipline came to the 89 foot lunge with 2 35-pound kettlebells overhead.

With enormous pressure on Toomey, she was no-repped, but she showed her mental strength.

Toomey, who is also the CrossFit Gladstone trainer with her coach and fiance Shane Orr, and Webb both dived across the line at the same time and the end result was anyone's guess.

CrossFit Games director Dave Castro brought the two Australian women together and after a tense few minutes, he announced Toomey as the winner.

Just two points separated Toomey and Webb at the end of the four-day competition.

"Ten times better. Like 100 times better," Toomey said on the The CrossFit Games site when asked whether it was better than Olympic Games selection.

Toomey told the Herald Sun that she had idolised Webb.

"When I first started CrossFit, I looked up to Kara Webb," Toomey said.

Webb added the one-two result is great for Australia.

"When you put two Aussie chicks together like that, we don't know how to hold back," Webb said.

"We love our sport. We love our country. I feel so incredibly proud of Tia."

Close friend and CrossFit Gladstone employee Kristian Brodie, who has been coaching in Toomey's and Orr's absence, said it was like a dream come true.

"I have been friends with them for years and I was just ecstatic and it was extremely nerve-wrecking," Brodie said.

In what seemed like an eternity, Brodie described the final few moments as anxious.

"There was a lot of thought going through and when Castro called out her name and pointed to her as the winner, it was just unbelievable," he said.

Webb is considered to be one of the greatest female athletes to never finish on the podium at the Games before the Games.

She traditionally dominates the Opens every year, but she's had a bad run of luck with injuries and mishaps such as heat-stroke at a Games event in the past.

Toomey and Orr are now setting their focus on getting married.