26°
Sport

BREAKING: Gladstone local crowned fittest woman on earth

NICK KOSSATCH
| 7th Aug 2017 10:05 AM
CHAMPION: Tia-Clair Toomey won a thrilling CrossFit Games in the US to be the world's best.
CHAMPION: Tia-Clair Toomey won a thrilling CrossFit Games in the US to be the world's best. Contributed GLA070817TIA

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CROSSFIT: Gladstone's Tia-Clair Toomey is the fittest woman on earth.

After two previous successive runner-up efforts to Iceland's Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir, Clair-Toomey went one better and announced herself as the new Reebok CrossFit Games 2017 world champion yesterday morning.

The four-day event was held in Wisconsin in the US and Toomey's dream was realised after an epic battle with fellow Australian Kara Webb of Brisbane in what was the closest finish in the Game's history.

Toomey edged out Webb 994 to 992 points.

MORE | News

>> Region's cancer incidence up to 90% higher than Australia's

>> Calliope workers camp tax 'advantage' under scrutiny

"I just want to thank everyone, all my supporters, my team, Shane (fiance Shane Orr)," Toomey said with tears in her eyes.

"All the phenomenal athletes to compete against them is fantastic it makes me better.

"Kara (Webb), Annie (Thorisdottir) they are everything, they are a beautiful amazing people.

"I'm so overwhelmed right now, I don't know what I'm saying."

Webb had caught up and the final discipline came to the 89 foot lunge with 2 35-pound kettlebells overhead.

With enormous pressure on Toomey, she was no-repped, but she showed her mental strength.

Toomey, who is also the CrossFit Gladstone trainer with her coach and fiance Shane Orr, and Webb both dived across the line at the same time and the end result was anyone's guess.

CrossFit Games director Dave Castro brought the two Australian women together and after a tense few minutes, he announced Toomey as the winner.

Just two points separated Toomey and Webb at the end of the four-day competition.

"Ten times better. Like 100 times better," Toomey said on the The CrossFit Games site when asked whether it was better than Olympic Games selection.

Toomey told the Herald Sun that she had idolised Webb.

"When I first started CrossFit, I looked up to Kara Webb," Toomey said.

Webb added the one-two result is great for Australia.

"When you put two Aussie chicks together like that, we don't know how to hold back," Webb said.

"We love our sport. We love our country. I feel so incredibly proud of Tia."

Close friend and CrossFit Gladstone employee Kristian Brodie, who has been coaching in Toomey's and Orr's absence, said it was like a dream come true.

"I have been friends with them for years and I was just ecstatic and it was extremely nerve-wrecking," Brodie said.

In what seemed like an eternity, Brodie described the final few moments as anxious.

"There was a lot of thought going through and when Castro called out her name and pointed to her as the winner, it was just unbelievable," he said.

You may also be interested in:

Sport and recreation grants help clubs aim for goals

Foul-mouthed man aggressive with daughter, punches woman in head

Webb is considered to be one of the greatest female athletes to never finish on the podium at the Games before the Games.

She traditionally dominates the Opens every year, but she's had a bad run of luck with injuries and mishaps such as heat-stroke at a Games event in the past.

Toomey and Orr are now setting their focus on getting married.

 
Gladstone Observer

Topics:  crossfit gladstone reebok crossfit games rio olympic games tia-clair toomey

BREAKING: Two fire crews outside of residence wearing gas masks

BREAKING: Two fire crews outside of residence wearing gas...

Fire crews seen wearing gas masks outside of Auckland St home.

Pipeline, reservoir projects create large amounts of work

Goldings workers with the main water line.Work progresses on Offline Water Storage Facility.

Tenders awarded for a variety of projects expected to create work.

CRASH: Two women taken to hospital with chest, leg injuries

Two women having trouble breathing have been taken to hospital.

Students evacuated after fire alarm sounds at CQUniversity

CQUniversity students were evacuated from a building on campus this afternoon. Two fire crews were on scene.

Two fire units were on scene.

Local Partners

Students focus on keeping Great Barrier Reef healthy

Reef Guardian Schools brainstorm solutions to reef threat.

Vandals ruin, steal before project is even complete

Cr Desley O'Grady is disappointed at theft and vandalism of plants in the Gladstone CBD. Buckets currently replace missing plants in one of the locations.

Vandalism and theft at Goondoon St project costing ratepayers.

Dancers show off skills at Toowoomba Eisteddfod

Milla Rowbotham and Rebecca Gill from All Star Dance Academy .Toowoomba Eisteddfod, Empire Theatre. August 2017

Poems and dances dominated the 72nd City of Toowoomba Eisteddfod

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris split

ONE of Hollywood’s most adorable couples is over, releasing a heartbreaking statement saying they ‘tried hard for a long time.’

What went wrong with Hell’s Kitchen?

Marco Pierre White with Jess Fox and Sam Frost.

New celebrity cooking show fails to fire for Seven.

'The Netflix formula isn't the way': Breaking Bad creator

Aaron Paul, left, and Bryan Cranston in a scene from Breaking Bad.

The legendary creator isn't so sure about how Netflix works.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e4 - The Spoils of War

Nathalie Emmanuel and Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 4 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Tara Reid’s Sharknado 5 secrets

Tara Reid stars in Sharknado 5 with Ian Ziering.

TARA Reid reveals what’s coming in the next installment of TV movie.

Selfless act doesn’t pay off for Toowoomba's Tarzan

Darling Downs farmer Mark Herlaar has been sent packing from Australian Survivor.

Farmer's brave decision has cost him the game.

Grant Hackett enjoys 'soft' night on the town

Olympic swimming champion Grant Hackett enjoys a drama-free night out on the Gold Coast, happily posing for a snap with local Harley Cikarouski at the Garden bar in The Star casino complex in Broadbeach,

“It didn’t seem like they were having a crazy, big night.”

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits!

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 $165,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

WOW - PRICE REDUCED TO SELL NOW!

3 Saxonvale Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

LOOKING FOR A SOLID HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE, LOOK NO FURTHER Four spacious bedrooms with built-ins and ceiling fans, Air conditioning and ensuite to main...

Modern Home NBN Ready!

45 Petrel Street, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

This stunning, modern brick home has everything you could wish for and more! The design and flow of the home is really appealing, with large bedrooms and lots of...

Double Storey Home with Internal Access &amp; Plenty of Storage Space - MUST SEE!

10 Geraldine Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 2 $200,000

Calling all first home buyers....This property is great value for money in the current market and will suit anyone looking to get out of the rental market and into...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Great Family Home With A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area

8 Mycumbene Way, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 1 3 Offers Around...

If you love to entertain friends and enjoy the beautiful climate that we have here in Gladstone then I would highly recommend a close inspection of 8 Mycumbene...

Just Move In and Relax!

9 Short Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this immaculately presented low maintenance brick home that boasts the winning combination...

DESIRABLE ACREAGE HAVEN

33 Panorama Circuit, Benaraby 4680

House 4 2 3 $439,000

What a home! Located in one of the most popular locations in Benaraby, you will discover this lovely circuit of impressive homes and properties as you drive around...

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, South Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

Quiet achiever leaves a legacy that will last

EXCEPTIONAL VISION: Garth Prowd doing what he loved ... always on the look-out to make events enjoyable for everyone.

Garth Prowd's vision made huge impact on Sunshine Coast community

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week