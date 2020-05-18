Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Third specialist COVID clinic opens on Coast

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
18th May 2020 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A SPECIALIST respiratory clinic to treat those with coronavirus or coronavirus-like symptoms will open on the Gold Coast today.

Only the third rapid response unit on the Coast, the new Hope Island clinic was established to reduce the burden on emergency departments and other GP clinics while also reducing the risk of exposure to COVID-19 across the community.

The other clinics in Burleigh Waters and Upper Coomera opened last month, with an additional clinic for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island residents to be launched at Nerang.

Coronavirus clinic at Gold Coast University Hospital.
Coronavirus clinic at Gold Coast University Hospital.

 

Gold Coast Primary Health Network Board Chair, Dr Roger Halliwell, said because low numbers of the virus were being detected, testing was even more important to pick up any new cases and stop any potential spread.

The clinics are among the hundred 100 GP-led respiratory clinics that have been opened across the country as part of the Federal Government's $2.4 billion health response to COVID-19.

The new clinic is at 10 Santa Barbara Rd, Hope Island.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Third specialist COVID clinic opens on Coast

coronavirus covid-19 covid specialist clinic gold coast second wave

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Great investment: How to get $3500 rebate from rental scheme

        premium_icon Great investment: How to get $3500 rebate from rental scheme

        News Time is running out for Gladstone residents to take up the solar for rentals scheme and get $3500 in rebates

        Ross River cases surge across region

        premium_icon Ross River cases surge across region

        News Recent rain has seen a spike in Ross River virus cases prompting reminder to cover...

        ‘Perfect timing’: Vinnies store reopens

        premium_icon ‘Perfect timing’: Vinnies store reopens

        News Social distancing measures will be followed, including a contactless drop zone for...

        FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

        premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Ubobo art project takes shape

        News A mockup for a new historical art installation has been revealed.