Third of Qld COVID-19 doses go unused

Almost one in three coronavirus shots available in Queensland's state-run vaccine program are not in people's arms, with dose utilisation in the Sunshine State below the national average.

Queensland, according to the latest Commonwealth vaccine data, is ranked second last behind only the Northern Territory for vaccine utilisation.

In Queensland, 64 per cent of doses available in the state-run program were used in the last week, compared to 75 per cent nationally.

It comes as Health Minister Greg Hunt revealed Australia had set a new national weekly record - administering 36,000 vaccines last week, as the Commonwealth increased doses to GP practices.

Under the recalibrated vaccine rollout, anyone aged 50 and over can get vaccinated at any GP registered for the program as of Monday, joining their early-bird counterparts and Commonwealth-controlled respiratory clinics.

But disability residents and workers in the sector are being left behind, new figures have revealed.

Just 999 residents and 1526 support workers have received a COVID-19 jab.

Under the federal government's vaccine rollout plan, disability residents and staff were among the first priority group.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said now that 60 per cent of residential aged care facilities had received a second visit, Commonwealth in-reach jab teams would move into the next phase of the disability rollout.

Royal Australasian College of Physicians president John Wilson has called for greater vaccine data among the disability sector, amid concerns about the slow pace.

Meanwhile, GPs are now responsible for 61 per cent of all coronavirus jabs in Queensland, up from 46 per cent the same time last month.

David Rozynski, 68, was vaccinated at Health Hub Doctors Morayfield on Monday, after fitting in a chance appointment the same day he called the clinic.

Mr Rozynski said people in his age category who are hesitant about the vaccine should just 'go and do it'.

"I live in an over 50s village and most of them here have had it and no one has had any side effects, the normal sore arm comes the next day, but no one has had a bad experience," he said.

Originally published as Third of Qld COVID-19 doses go unused